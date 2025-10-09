Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17 Pro Vs SIP: What Rs 1.5 Lakh Could Earn You If You Invested Instead

iPhone 17 Pro Vs SIP: What Rs 1.5 Lakh Could Earn You If You Invested Instead

For many buyers, the phone’s steep price often translates into monthly EMIs of roughly Rs 4,200 over three years.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 Pro Max, priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh for the 256 GB variant, has once again reignited the age-old debate, spending versus investing.

For many buyers, the phone’s steep price often translates into monthly EMIs of roughly Rs 4,200 over three years. But what if that same amount was invested instead?

According to Trivesh D, Chief Operating Officer at Tradejini, redirecting the expense into a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) could generate meaningful returns.

“If someone invests Rs 4,100 per month for three years, assuming a 12% annual return, the total amount could grow to about Rs 1.76 lakh, yielding a profit of nearly Rs 29,000,” he said.

Trivesh added that the higher the gadget price, the greater the opportunity cost. “For instance, investing the ₹2.3 lakh you’d spend on a premium variant could earn returns of around Rs 45,000 in the same period,” he noted.

'Investments Deliver Long-Term Value'

While splurging on luxury gadgets offers instant gratification, Trivesh said that investments deliver long-term value, financial security, and peace of mind.

He suggested that beginners can start with flexi-cap or multi-cap mutual funds, which invest across large, mid, and small-cap companies to balance growth and risk. Aggressive hybrid funds, combining equity and debt, can also offer a stable yet growth-oriented option, he added.

Ultimately, Trivesh said, the choice between a new phone or an investment depends on personal priorities. “If that smartphone truly boosts your productivity, it might be worth it. But if your goal is long-term wealth creation, SIPs or stock investments are the smarter call,” he said.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
