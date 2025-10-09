Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Shines Bright, Crosses Rs 1.24 Lakh, Check Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,395 in Delhi, Rs 11,380 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,385 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, with recycled gold forming only a small share of total supply. As gold is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impact prices for Indian buyers.

Within the country, local gold prices typically stay higher than international rates due to import duties, GST, and state-level levies, which raise the cost of both bullion and jewellery. Globally, gold prices move in line with shifts in bond yields, central bank decisions, and broader investor sentiment. The metal’s reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures steady demand during times of financial uncertainty or geopolitical tension, as investors turn to it to preserve value and hedge against volatility.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,395 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,430 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,400 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,437 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,415 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,415 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,415 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,415 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,385 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,420 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,415 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,385 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,420 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,395 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,430 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
