Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 7): Bitcoin Continues Rally, Climbs Above $124,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, climbed above the $124,000 mark early Tuesday, continuing its rally. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the green across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 62 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Starknet (STRK) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of above 21 percent. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 8 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.27 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.08 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $124,271.29, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.34 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,690.25, marking a 24-hour gain of 3.54 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 5.11 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2663. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 2.21 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $118.25. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.98, seeing a 24-hour jump of 0.36 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $233.55, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.66 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 7)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.1824

24-hour gain: 21.09 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $6.12

24-hour gain: 18.01 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $2.34

24-hour gain: 10.92 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $3.72

24-hour gain: 10.04 percent

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.6604

24-hour gain: 9.06 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 7)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $148

24-hour loss: 7.57 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.006203

24-hour loss: 4.42 percent

Aptos (APT)

Price: $5.27

24-hour loss: 3.66 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $46.65

24-hour loss: 356 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $118.13

24-hour loss: 2.28 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin continues its momentum creating a fresh all time high of $126,198. The broader market is also showing similar strength with Ethereum reclaiming the $4700 mark and BNB hitting all time high above $1200 levels. While institutional inflows continue at record levels, macro cues take center stage as markets anticipate supportive signals from the Fed. A dovish tone in the September’s FOMC minutes and softer US jobless claims could extend Bitcoin’s rally towards $129,000. Meanwhile, with the dollar index down 10% this year, any further weakness increases the appeal for Bitcoin as a hedge, attracting even retail investors into the rally.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.