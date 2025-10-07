Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCryptocurrency Price Today (October 7): Bitcoin Continues Rally, Climbs Above $124,000

Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 7): Bitcoin Continues Rally, Climbs Above $124,000

Cryptocurrency price on October 7, quick take: The global market cap rose to $4.27 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, climbed above the $124,000 mark early Tuesday, continuing its rally. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the green across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 62 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Starknet (STRK) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of above 21 percent. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 8 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.27 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.08 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $124,271.29, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.34 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,690.25, marking a 24-hour gain of 3.54 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 5.11 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2663. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 2.21 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $118.25. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.98, seeing a 24-hour jump of 0.36 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $233.55, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.66 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 7)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.1824
24-hour gain: 21.09 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $6.12
24-hour gain: 18.01 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $2.34
24-hour gain: 10.92 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $3.72
24-hour gain: 10.04 percent

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.6604
24-hour gain: 9.06 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 7)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $148
24-hour loss: 7.57 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.006203
24-hour loss: 4.42 percent

Aptos (APT)

Price: $5.27
24-hour loss: 3.66 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $46.65
24-hour loss: 356 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $118.13
24-hour loss: 2.28 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin continues its momentum creating a fresh all time high of $126,198. The broader market is also showing similar strength with Ethereum reclaiming the $4700 mark and BNB hitting all time high above $1200 levels. While institutional inflows continue at record levels, macro cues take center stage as markets anticipate supportive signals from the Fed. A dovish tone in the September’s FOMC minutes and softer US jobless claims could extend Bitcoin’s rally towards $129,000. Meanwhile, with the dollar index down 10% this year, any further weakness increases the appeal for Bitcoin as a hedge, attracting even retail investors into the rally.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Election 2025
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Election 2025
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget