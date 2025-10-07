Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Markets Open Higher, Sensex Inches Closer To 82K, Nifty Crosses 25,100

Markets Open Higher, Sensex Inches Closer To 82K, Nifty Crosses 25,100

On the 30-share Sensex, Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and ITC emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Trent, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian markets continued to rally ahead on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex started trading above 81,900, jumping more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 crossed 25,100 after climbing close to 50 points.



In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap50 inched up 0.21 per cent. Sectorally, the Midsmall IT & Telecom index soared 0.30 per cent. 

Notably, in the previous session on Monday, the benchmarks extended their winning streak for a third consecutive session, supported by value buying in IT and financial counters. The benchmark Sensex surged 583 points, while the Nifty reclaimed the psychologically important 25,000 level.

Market experts said the overall sentiment remained cautious despite the uptrend. “Market remained in positive territory through the session mainly aided by gains in banking, IT and healthcare stocks. Despite the upmove, it was not a broad-based rally, indicating that undertone still remains cautious with a weak bias owing to sharp selling by overseas investors,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Sensex Nifty
