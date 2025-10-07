Markets Open Higher, Sensex Inches Closer To 82K, Nifty Crosses 25,100

Indian markets continued to rally ahead on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex started trading above 81,900, jumping more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 crossed 25,100 after climbing close to 50 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and ITC emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Trent, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap50 inched up 0.21 per cent. Sectorally, the Midsmall IT & Telecom index soared 0.30 per cent.

Notably, in the previous session on Monday, the benchmarks extended their winning streak for a third consecutive session, supported by value buying in IT and financial counters. The benchmark Sensex surged 583 points, while the Nifty reclaimed the psychologically important 25,000 level.

Market experts said the overall sentiment remained cautious despite the uptrend. “Market remained in positive territory through the session mainly aided by gains in banking, IT and healthcare stocks. Despite the upmove, it was not a broad-based rally, indicating that undertone still remains cautious with a weak bias owing to sharp selling by overseas investors,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.