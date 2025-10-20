Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 20): Bitcoin Dips To $110,000, SNX Becomes Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped down to the $110,000 mark over the weekend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the green across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 30 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Synthetix (SNX) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 18 percent. Flare (FLR) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 2 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.75 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 3.11 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $110,442.84, registering a 24-hour gain of 3.13 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 96.93 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,051.22 marking a 24-hour jump of 3.78 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 5.50 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2006. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 2.97 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $94.68. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.44, seeing a 24-hour gain of 3.31 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $192, marking a 24-hour jump of 2.65 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 20)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Synthetic (SNX)

Price: $1.69

24-hour gain: 17.64 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.08

24-hour gain: 13.93 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $2.19

24-hour gain: 13.06 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.2888

24-hour gain: 11.15 percent

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $446.56

24-hour gain: 10.70 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 20)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.01755

24-hour loss: 1.45 percent

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Price: $1.34

24-hour loss: 0.54 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC saw a brief pullback on Friday, dipping below $105K before staging a relief rally as buyers stepped in, signaling strong demand at lower levels. The rebound lifted prices back above $109K. The pullback followed ETF outflows, driven by macro uncertainty, profit-taking, and portfolio rebalancing as U.S. Treasury yields fell below 4% and gold surged to $4,300. Despite this, October BTC ETF flows remain net positive. BTC now faces resistance at $108K–$110K; a breakout could trigger short covering toward $112K–$115K. Markets now await Friday’s delayed September CPI report, a key pre-Fed catalyst ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for 28th-29th Oct.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.