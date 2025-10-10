Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 10): Bitcoin Dips Below $122,000, Zcash Remains Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $122,000 mark early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 54 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Zcash (ZEC) remained the biggest gainer of the lot for the second consecutive day, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 38 percent. Mantle (MNT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 15 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.14 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.82 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $121,170.99, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.75 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,341.39, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.45 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 0.38 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2516. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 8.67 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $130.31. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.81, seeing a 24-hour loss of 1.12 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $221.24, marking a 24-hour dip of 2.54 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 10)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $230.77

24-hour gain: 37.60 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $130.42

24-hour gain: 9.38 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $5.53

24-hour gain: 8.75 percent

Uniswap (UNI)

Price: $8.36

24-hour gain: 5.45 percent

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.168

24-hour gain: 5.23 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 10)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $2.31

24-hour loss: 14.60 percent

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.3408

24-hour loss: 14.12 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.60

24-hour loss: 13.54 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.4949

24-hour loss: 9.90 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $3.68

24-hour loss: 8.10 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is showing signs of recovery after testing $119,800 ahead of the $4.6 billion options expiry. Despite minor volatility, institutional confidence remains strong, with Bitcoin ETFs recording over $2.5 billion in inflows this week. At the same time, whales accumulated over 60,000 BTC in the past 10 days, showing the conviction towards the asset. While the market remains bullish, macro factors like the strengthening dollar index and limited economic data have added short-term uncertainty. Bitcoin needs to hold above its current levels to sustain bullish momentum. A move below $119,500 could trigger a short-term correction toward $115,000 before a relief rally.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC is trading steadily around the $121K zone, as buyers continue to step in on minor pullbacks, indicating demand on minor dips. The market saw over $500M in leveraged positions flushed out and cooling speculative excess. Such resets typically lead to lower funding rates and may pave the way for more organic price recovery. BTC's key support range lies between $120K and $121K, while a sustained break above $123K could trigger further upside. Elsewhere, ZEC token of Zcash extended its rally by gaining 40.7%, aligning with the broader strength seen in privacy token category.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is hovering above $121,000 after briefly falling below $120,000 yesterday, as the market witnesses short-term weakness following Monday’s all-time high above $126,000. The ongoing correction appears technical in nature, with investors viewing the mild sell-off as a healthy breather within a broader uptrend. Institutional inflows and ETF participation continue to support the market, helping limit deeper downside. Ethereum is consolidating near $4,300, but still it is backed by strong on-chain activity and staking demand. Altcoins like XRP and Dogecoin have also eased, mirroring broader sentiment, but confidence for Q4 remains firm.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is technically range-bound between $120K–$126K, consolidating after a strong rally. Momentum is slowing (RSI nearing overbought), suggesting potential for short-term correction. Upcoming U.S. CPI data and macro news could break the stalemate. A hotter-than-expected CPI may trigger risk-off sentiment, strengthening the dollar and pressuring BTC below $120K support. Conversely, soft CPI and dovish macro signals could fuel a breakout above $126K toward $130K+. Watch the 50-day MA (~$118K) as key support. Price action is coiling, indicating an imminent move. Volatility likely to spike post-data, defining Bitcoin’s short-term trend. Patience warranted until macro catalysts play out.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin price continues to plunge for the second consecutive day, indicating a significant rise in the bearish influence over the crypto markets. As BTC price drops below $121,000, Ethereum heads close to $4,350, XRP below $2.8, and Solana below $220. Meanwhile, BNB sustains above $1200 and Cardano above $0.81. The top gainer for the day is Zcash with over 41%, followed by Litecoin with over 8.96% and MYX Finance with over 7.73%. On the other hand, Mantle drops heavily by over 16.37%, followed by DoubleZero and Aster by over 13% each. However, the market sentiments continue to remain neutral.”

