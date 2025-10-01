Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 1): Bitcoin Rises Above $114,000, PUMP Becomes Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $114,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 42 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Pump.fun (PUMP) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 17 percent. ASTER became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 18 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.9 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.26 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $114,638.07, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.42 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 99.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,153.50, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.77 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.65 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 0.46 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2335. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.79.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 0.18 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $106.26. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,433.60.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.84, seeing a 24-hour dip of 1.43 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 253.34.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $209.54, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.39 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18.650.91.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.006365

24-hour gain: 16.47 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $79.49

24-hour gain: 15.98 percent

Aptos (APT)

Price: $4.45

24-hour gain: 4.38 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.06752

24-hour gain: 4.12 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.1936

24-hour gain: 2.38 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.53

24-hour loss: 18.24 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $13.62

24-hour loss: 15.68 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.5252

24-hour loss: 7.01 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.10

24-hour loss: 6.78 percent

ether.fi (ETHFI)

Price: $1.42

24-hour loss: 6.69 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is holding steady at $114,500 as the markets prepare for the US government shutdown. The dollar weakness in the current economic setup is pushing investors towards assets like crypto, supporting upward momentum. However, investors should remain cautious during the shutdown, as it becomes difficult to read the economy and predict the Fed’s next move, which might lead to short-term uncertainty in the market. For now, Bitcoin must breach the resistance at $114,750 to sustain the buying pressure. If not, we could see a move towards the $112,200 support levels before a relief rally.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The crypto market pushed higher, buoyed by strong bouncebacks in Bitcoin and Ethereum after recent sell-offs. BTC rallied above $113K, partly driven by short-squeeze liquidations around the $110-111K band. ETH reclaimed $4,100 support amid healthy flows into staking and DeFi. Technically, BTC is carving out a bull-flag setup with resistance near $115,700 and an open CME gap around $110,990 supportive below. If momentum holds, upside toward $120K is feasible; if resistance stalls, expect range trading. Investors should keep size modest, use stops, and watch macro cues and on-chain liquidity flows for confirmation.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market enters October with cautious optimism after signs of strength into September month end revived hopes for the seasonal ‘Uptober’ momentum. Bitcoin is steady around $114,000, with traders watching this level as a potential launchpad for renewed upside. If Bitcoin can hold resistance at $115,000, it could open the path toward trading above $120,000 in the near term. Ethereum is holding near $4,149, though selling pressure persists as bears continue to test key supports. Dogecoin, like most altcoins, is also trading lower, reflecting a broader pause in risk appetite.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “October has long carried the nickname “Uptober” in the crypto world, thanks to Bitcoin closing in the green in nine of the last ten years. Investors are once again entering the month with cautious optimism. Kicking things off, Bitcoin crossed the $114,000 mark, setting a positive tone, though altcoins like Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Solana continue to show volatility. A weaker US dollar in the current economic environment is also nudging investors toward alternative assets like crypto, further fueling upward momentum.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin has held firm at key support, suggesting the immediate downside has been absorbed. After this rebound, price action is likely to consolidate as the market digests recent moves and positions reset. Range-bound trading could dominate in the near term before the next decisive breakout sets the tone for direction.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.