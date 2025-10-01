RBI MPC Meeting: Central Bank Decides To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged

Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday revealed that the central bank has opted to maintain a status quo on key repo rates. Sharing the decision of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today morning, the governor said that the panel decided to keep the key rates unchanged unanimously.

The panel maintained its policy stance as 'Neutral'. Now, the repo rate stands at 5.5 per cent. Further, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 5.25 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate stand at 5.75 per cent.

Watch: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on the 29th and 30th of last month, as well as today, to deliberate and decide on the policy repo rate. After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic conditions and outlook, the MPC… pic.twitter.com/DkwqgPnFPZ — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2025

Notably, the RBI MPC began its three-day review on Monday with markets keenly watching the decision on benchmark lending rates. The RBI has already delivered cumulative rate reductions of 100 basis points since February 2025 to boost economic momentum. In the August policy meeting, the MPC had left rates unchanged after a series of earlier cuts.