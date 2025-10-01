Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
RBI MPC Meeting: Central Bank Decides To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged

RBI MPC Meeting: Central Bank Decides To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday revealed that the central bank has opted to maintain a status quo on key repo rates. Sharing the decision of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today morning, the governor said that the panel decided to keep the key rates unchanged unanimously.

The panel maintained its policy stance as 'Neutral'. Now, the repo rate stands at 5.5 per cent. Further, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains unchanged at 5.25 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate stand at 5.75 per cent.

Notably, the RBI MPC began its three-day review on Monday with markets keenly watching the decision on benchmark lending rates. The RBI has already delivered cumulative rate reductions of 100 basis points since February 2025 to boost economic momentum. In the August policy meeting, the MPC had left rates unchanged after a series of earlier cuts.

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
