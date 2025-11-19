Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, failed to rise above the $91,000 mark early Wednesday, as it continued to see a downward trend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 16 (Extreme Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Starknet (STRK) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 20 percent. Internet Computer (ICP) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 13 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.12 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 4.67 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $90,749.85, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.62 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 80.44 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,029.60, marking a 24-hour dip of 5.25 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 3.98 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1554. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 1.35 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $95.26. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.16, seeing a 24-hour loss of 4.50 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $137.07, marking a 24-hour dip of 3.10 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 19)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.2196

24-hour gain: 20.44 percent

AB (AB)

Price: $0.007707

24-hour gain: 14.09 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $2.86

24-hour gain: 12.28 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $0.5365

24-hour gain: 11.58 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $3.02

24-hour gain: 8.94 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 19)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $5.01

24-hour loss: 13.27 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $370.62

24-hour loss: 10.27 percent

Filecoin (FIL)

Price: $1.91

24-hour loss: 8.94 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $38.21

24-hour loss: 6.29 percent

Celestia (TIA)

Price: $0.7666

24-hour loss: 5.17 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is on a recovery trend, gaining over 4% from its lows at $89,300 as expectations of a local bottom fuel renewed buying. Whale activity is also adding strength to the recovery, with wallets holding over 1,000 BTC rising to a four-month high of 1,384. The market now awaits the U.S. FOMC meeting minutes. Any indication of easing in the December outlook could support a broader bullish shift. Currently trading at $92,600, BTC faces immediate resistance above $94,300, with $90,000 acting as a strong support.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC gained by nearly 2% from yesterday, rebounding from a dip near $90K to reclaim the $93,500 level. The broader crypto market gained 2.3%, outperforming traditional assets for the first time in weeks as investors showed appetite for dips. BTC is currently consolidating between $92K–$93K after the bounce, with bulls eyeing the $94K resistance zone. If buying momentum continues, a break above this level could open the door to $95K.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin’s drop below $90,000 before rebounding toward $93,000 capped one of the most volatile 48-hour stretches of this quarter. Extreme fear, record ETF outflows, and a brief slip of the futures curve into backwardation underscored the depth of the move. Yet several structural indicators are turning supportive, liquidation clusters are building in the $85K–$90K region, and short-term holder capitulation is nearing exhaustion. Together, they point toward a maturing correction phase rather than the start of a deeper bear cycle.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market has entered a decisive phase as Bitcoin trades just above $91,000 after briefly slipping below $90,000 yesterday. A 30 percent correction from the October peak has reset expectations, yet it has also created conditions where structural strength can reappear. Fear is still dominant and some assets without strong utility are under heavier pressure, but the broader setup is not one sided. If liquidity stabilises and buyers return, this zone can act as an early base for a recovery, especially with majors showing pockets of resilience.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Following the latest pullback, the Bitcoin bulls have successfully defended the pivotal support at $90,000. As a result, the token has reclaimed $92,000, which has helped the other altcoins to regain their lost support. Ethereum surges back above $3100 while XRP trades above $2.2, Solana above $140. Meanwhile, BNB fails to rise above $1000, Dogecoin remains stuck around $0.16, and Cardano trades below $0.5. The top gainers for the day are Starknet with over 30% rise, followed by SPX6900 by over 18% and MYX Finance by over 15%. Besides, Internet Computer plunges by close to 10.5%, followed by Filecoin and Memecore by 7.6% and 3.17%, respectively.”

