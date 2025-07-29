Cryptocurrency Price Today (July 29): Bitcoin Dips Below $119,000, Conflux Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below $119,000 early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 67 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Conflux (CFX) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 12 percent. FARTCOIN, on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 17 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.89 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.68 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $118,710.64, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.60 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.02 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,801.14, marking a 24-hour loss of 3.20 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.25 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 7.99 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2270. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 23.44.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 5.59 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $109.57. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,121.68.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.14, seeing a 24-hour loss of 4.68 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 300.25.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $184.52, marking a 24-hour dip of 4.76 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 15,601.69.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (July 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.2082

24-hour loss: 11.77 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.3267

24-hour gain: 1.71 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.02513

24-hour gain: 0.62 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.1473

24-hour gain: 0.58 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $8.97

24-hour gain: 0.06 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (July 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Price: $1.14

24-hour loss: 17.70 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002392

24-hour loss: 11.66 percent

dogwifhat (WIF)

Price: $1.03

24-hour loss: 10.48 percent

Theta Network (THETA)

Price: $0.8543

24-hour loss: 10.18 percent

Jupiter (JUP)

Price: $0.5504

24-hour loss: 10.12 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin continues to trade near the $118,000 zone ahead of the FOMC meeting. Meanwhile, macro indicators remain bullish with the global M2 supply expanding 2.3% year-to-date. Historically, every 1% increase in M2 has roughly corresponded to a 30% to 35% rise in BTC, indicating strong upside potential from current levels. Ethereum is showing strong signs of an extended uptrend, with daily active addresses at a 12-month high and transactions up 73% in three months. These fundamentals could push ETH beyond the $4,000 resistance.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC is attempting to recover after a drop, with price consolidating and now retesting resistance near $118,400. The charts suggest potential breakout if BTC can decisively clear the $118,400K level. The market saw liquidation of $448M with 83% long positions. BTC ETFs saw a third day of inflows after recording three consecutive days of outflows. Japanese investment company Metaplanet bought an additional 780 Bitcoin, reinforcing its position as the only non-US company among the top 10 corporate Bitcoin holders.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “XRP surpassing both Bitcoin and Ethereum in trading volume is a clear indication of shifting market dynamics and growing investor interest beyond the traditional crypto leaders. Despite the recent price pullback, this surge in activity reflects strong market engagement and suggests that traders see value in XRP’s long-term utility. However, the price reaction reminds us that sustained growth will depend on broader sentiment and technical confirmation. Volume alone doesn’t drive price, but it often signals where the market is headed.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin currently trades around $118K, consolidating below key resistance at $120K. Despite short-term profit-taking and miner selling, its bullish structure remains intact, supported by strong ETF inflows. Analysts eye a potential breakout toward $160K, fueled by an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. However, open interest and regulatory uncertainty ahead of the July 30 Fed meeting may cap upside. Key support lies at $114K–$115K, where buyers are expected to step in. Institutional demand continues to drive momentum, but market sentiment remains cautious. As Bitcoin hovers in this tight range, the next directional move hinges on macro signals and sustained capital inflows.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto markets are giving us mixed signals today, with some coins pushing higher while others take a breather. Bitcoin's hovering around $118.8K after a modest 0.8% bump - still can't quite crack that stubborn $120K ceiling we've been watching. The total market's looking healthy though at $3.89T. The real action is happening in NFT-land, where Ethereum's leading a pretty impressive comeback. Those CryptoPunks? They're absolutely on fire right now, up a whopping 590%. Overall NFT trading is picking up steam too, with volume jumping 41%. Feels like the NFT summer might finally be here.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “No major change has been recorded within the crypto markets in the past 24 hours as the Bitcoin price maintains a range-bound trade. With this, most of the altcoins also have remained consolidated within a range, but are trading close to their respective pivotal resistance levels. This suggests, the bulls have held a tight grip over the rally and hence after a brief accumulation, may resume with a strong upswing. The top gainers for the day include Conflux with over 8.24% jump followed by Tron and Optimism by over 2% and 1.55% respectively. Conversely, the losers for the day are Fartcoin that dropped 17%, Pump.fun & Jupiter by over 10% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin is showing signs of healthy consolidation just below the $121,000 mark, building a solid base for its next move. As volatility compresses and funding rates normalize, a breakout above $121K looks increasingly likely. The structure remains bullish, and any dip remains a buying opportunity as we approach the final leg of this cycle.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.