Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCryptocurrency Price Today (July 29): Bitcoin Dips Below $119,000, Conflux Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency Price Today (July 29): Bitcoin Dips Below $119,000, Conflux Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency price on July 29 quick take: The global market cap dipped to $3.8 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:26 AM (IST)

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below $119,000 early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 67 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Conflux (CFX) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 12 percent. FARTCOIN, on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 17 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.89 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.68 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $118,710.64, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.60 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.02 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,801.14, marking a 24-hour loss of 3.20 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.25 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 7.99 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2270. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 23.44.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 5.59 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $109.57. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,121.68.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.14, seeing a 24-hour loss of 4.68 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 300.25.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $184.52, marking a 24-hour dip of 4.76 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 15,601.69.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (July 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.2082
24-hour loss: 11.77 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.3267
24-hour gain: 1.71 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.02513
24-hour gain: 0.62 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.1473
24-hour gain: 0.58 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $8.97
24-hour gain: 0.06 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (July 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Price: $1.14
24-hour loss: 17.70 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002392
24-hour loss: 11.66 percent

dogwifhat (WIF)

Price: $1.03
24-hour loss: 10.48 percent

Theta Network (THETA)

Price: $0.8543
24-hour loss: 10.18 percent

Jupiter (JUP)

Price: $0.5504
24-hour loss: 10.12 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin continues to trade near the $118,000 zone ahead of the FOMC meeting. Meanwhile, macro indicators remain bullish with the global M2 supply expanding 2.3% year-to-date. Historically, every 1% increase in M2 has roughly corresponded to a 30% to 35% rise in BTC, indicating strong upside potential from current levels. Ethereum is showing strong signs of an extended uptrend, with daily active addresses at a 12-month high and transactions up 73% in three months. These fundamentals could push ETH beyond the $4,000 resistance.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC is attempting to recover after a drop, with price consolidating and now retesting resistance near $118,400. The charts suggest potential breakout if BTC can decisively clear the $118,400K level. The market saw liquidation of $448M with 83% long positions. BTC ETFs saw a third day of inflows after recording three consecutive days of outflows. Japanese investment company Metaplanet bought an additional 780 Bitcoin, reinforcing its position as the only non-US company among the top 10 corporate Bitcoin holders.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “XRP surpassing both Bitcoin and Ethereum in trading volume is a clear indication of shifting market dynamics and growing investor interest beyond the traditional crypto leaders. Despite the recent price pullback, this surge in activity reflects strong market engagement and suggests that traders see value in XRP’s long-term utility. However, the price reaction reminds us that sustained growth will depend on broader sentiment and technical confirmation. Volume alone doesn’t drive price, but it often signals where the market is headed.” 

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin currently trades around $118K, consolidating below key resistance at $120K. Despite short-term profit-taking and miner selling, its bullish structure remains intact, supported by strong ETF inflows. Analysts eye a potential breakout toward $160K, fueled by an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. However, open interest and regulatory uncertainty ahead of the July 30 Fed meeting may cap upside. Key support lies at $114K–$115K, where buyers are expected to step in. Institutional demand continues to drive momentum, but market sentiment remains cautious. As Bitcoin hovers in this tight range, the next directional move hinges on macro signals and sustained capital inflows.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto markets are giving us mixed signals today, with some coins pushing higher while others take a breather. Bitcoin's hovering around $118.8K after a modest 0.8% bump - still can't quite crack that stubborn $120K ceiling we've been watching. The total market's looking healthy though at $3.89T. The real action is happening in NFT-land, where Ethereum's leading a pretty impressive comeback. Those CryptoPunks? They're absolutely on fire right now, up a whopping 590%. Overall NFT trading is picking up steam too, with volume jumping 41%. Feels like the NFT summer might finally be here.” 

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “No major change has been recorded within the crypto markets in the past 24 hours as the Bitcoin price maintains a range-bound trade. With this, most of the altcoins also have remained consolidated within a range, but are trading close to their respective pivotal resistance levels. This suggests, the bulls have held a tight grip over the rally and hence after a brief accumulation, may resume with a strong upswing. The top gainers for the day include Conflux with over 8.24% jump followed by Tron and Optimism by over 2% and 1.55% respectively. Conversely, the losers for the day are Fartcoin that dropped 17%, Pump.fun & Jupiter by over 10% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin is showing signs of healthy consolidation just below the $121,000 mark, building a solid base for its next move. As volatility compresses and funding rates normalize, a breakout above $121K looks increasingly likely. The structure remains bullish, and any dip remains a buying opportunity as we approach the final leg of this cycle.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Triggers Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls
Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Triggers Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
World
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
Entertainment
RJ Mahvash Reacts To Allegation Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Dhanashree: ‘Bas Views Chahiye’
RJ Mahvash Reacts To Allegation Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Dhanashree: ‘Bas Views Chahiye’
Advertisement

Videos

Cloudburst Triggers Deadly Landslide In Himachal's Mandi, 3 Dead, One Missing In Debris
Waterlogging Brings Delhi’s ITO To A Standstill Amid Heavy Rains And Massive Traffic Jams
Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget