Cryptocurrency Price Today (January 6): Bitcoin Rises Above $93,000, LIT Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency price on January 6 (quick take): The global market cap rose to $3.21 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 10:13 AM (IST)

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, rose above the $93,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 49 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Lighter (LIT) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 16 percent. MYX Finance (MYX) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 14 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.21 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.52 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $93,971.39, registering a 24-hour gain of 1.37 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,226.27, marking a 24-hour jump of 1.85 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 1.22 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1525. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 1.96 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $83.66. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.37, seeing a 24-hour gain of 11.55 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $138.61 marking a 24-hour jump of 2.29 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (January 6)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Lighter (LIT)

Price: $3.10
24-hour gain: 16.42 percent

Sui (SUI)

Price: $1.94
24-hour gain: 13.97 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00001312
24-hour gain: 12.05 percent

IOTA (IOTA)

Price: $0.1145
24-hour gain: 11.85percent

Ripple (XRP)

Price: $2.38
24-hour gain: 11.28 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (January 6)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $5.02
24-hour loss: 13.96 percent

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.08482
24-hour loss: 4.47 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $2.10
24-hour loss: 4.29 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.1403
24-hour loss: 3.57 percent

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.091
24-hour loss: 0.96 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin remains on an upward trajectory, trading near $93,800 after testing resistance around $94,700. Growing concerns around the U.S. debt reaching a record $38.6 trillion are strengthening Bitcoin’s appeal as a long-term hedge. Institutional participation continues to support the move, with firms like Strategy adding over $116 million worth of BTC. At the same time, altcoins such as XRP and Solana are gaining attention amid rising ETF-led interest. While market setup remains bullish, upcoming macro data like the JOLTS survey and employment report will be key in shaping near-term momentum.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Over the last 24 hours, macro developments have reinforced crypto’s positioning as a liquidity-sensitive risk asset and strengthened its long-term monetary narrative. Rising concerns around AI-driven inflation linked to energy-intensive data centres and capital concentration suggest inflation may remain structurally sticky. This raises the risk that central banks delay or recalibrate expected rate cuts, tightening global liquidity. For crypto, this increases short-term volatility, as prices remain highly responsive to monetary expectations, while simultaneously reinforcing Bitcoin’s fixed supply thesis in contrast to reactive monetary systems.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto market consolidation continues as Bitcoin remains accumulated within a tight range between $87,500 and $88,000. As a result, the altcoins within the top 10 are also trading below their respective resistance levels, thereby squeezing volatility to a large extent. However, the global market cap is slowly approaching the $3T mark after a rise of nearly 1.66% in the past 24 hours to reach $2.99T. The top gainers for the day are MYX Finance, Chiliz, Canton, and UNUS SED LEO, which surged by over 6% each. On the other hand, Midnight plunges by over 9.27%, followed by Lighter by 8% and Injective by 6.18%.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
