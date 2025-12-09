Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCryptocurrency Price Today (December 9): Bitcoin Dips Below $91,000 As Top Coins See Bloodbath

Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 9): Bitcoin Dips Below $91,000 As Top Coins See Bloodbath

Cryptocurrency price on December 9, quick take: The global market cap dipped to $3.1 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $91,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 25 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The DoubleZero (2Z) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 10 percent. Monero (XMR) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 5 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.1 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.58 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $90,136.33, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.61 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 82.27 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,110.26, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.86 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 1.5 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1398. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.05 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $82.65. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.04, seeing a 24-hour dip of 1.68 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $132.55, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.38 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 9)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.1415
24-hour gain: 9.92 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $0.6742
24-hour gain: 7.05 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.273
24-hour gain: 4.40 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.06507
24-hour gain: 4.16 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.12
24-hour gain: 3.90 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 9)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Monero (XMR)

Price: $369.22
24-hour loss: 4.45 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $29.94
24-hour loss: 3.03 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.000009343
24-hour loss: 2.88 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $2.14
24-hour loss: 2.79 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $0.9598
24-hour loss: 2.49 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is stabilizing above the $90,000 mark after attempting to break the resistance near $94,000. However, the market remains bullish with Strategy acquiring 10,624 BTC worth nearly $1 billion in the past week. Crypto investment products also saw a second straight week of inflows, totaling $716 million, reflecting improving sentiment. Meanwhile, Ethereum is in focus as whales opened over $425 million in long positions, signaling confidence in further upside. For ETH, $3,237 remains the key resistance, while $3,000 continues to serve as a strong support level.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “In the past 24 hours, global markets have delivered a powerful reminder that crypto does not operate in isolation. The BIS warning about a rare simultaneous surge in gold and equities, a potential “double bubble,” highlights an environment driven by excess liquidity rather than fundamentals. When liquidity becomes the dominant force, cross-asset correlations tighten dramatically. Crypto, especially Ethereum, is increasingly traded as part of the broader risk-asset ecosystem rather than as a separate financial frontier.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC attempted a small weekend bounce but is now trading around $90K. Broader crypto sentiment remained cautious as global bond yields spiked, especially Japan’s 10-year yield nearing a 20-year high—pressuring risk assets. U.S. equities also dipped ahead of this week’s final Federal Reserve meeting, where a 25 bps rate cut is expected, though guidance could drive volatility. BTC is holding steady above the $90K zone after facing resistance near $91.5K. In the short term, price may continue to range between $90K–$91K, with a break above $91.5K opening room toward $92K.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin slid slightly and is holding near the $90,000 zone, but the market tone remains cautious as liquidity has thinned and participation has noticeably faded into year-end. Multiple desks highlight the same issue: spot demand is soft, ETF flows are still negative, and futures activity has reset to much lower levels. With more than seven million BTC now sitting at an unrealized loss and hedging costs elevated, the market is signalling reluctance to chase upside until visibility improves.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market is at a critical junction as Bitcoin trades just above $90,000 and struggles with resistance around $92,000 while liquidity remains shallow. Institutional caution is clear ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting as participants parse policy cues and any shift in the rate outlook. Ethereum is drawing attention as whales add long exposure and traders eye a move toward $3,500 if momentum builds. ETF flows and thin order books mean that both upside breakouts and sharp reversals can happen quickly.” 

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin volatility is on the rise as the prices drop back below $90,000 in the early trading hours. Although the selling pressure is within the average levels, the apathy among the bulls is believed to have caused the slump. Besides, Ethereum and XRP sustain above their respective thresholds at $3000 and $2, but Solana drops back close to $132, BNB below $900, Dogecoin heads to $0.14, and Cardano trades around $0.42. The top gainers for the day include Canton with over a 15.46% jump, followed by Zcash by a 13.16% rise, and Worldcoin by a 4.66% rise. Besides, DoubleZero plunges by over 10.87%, followed by Bitcoin Cash by 4.06% and Starknet by 3.78%.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
