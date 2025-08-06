Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCryptocurrency Price Today (August 6): Bitcoin Fails To Rise Above $115,000, PUMP Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 6): Bitcoin Fails To Rise Above $115,000, PUMP Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency price on August 6, quick take: The global market cap dipped to $3.72 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 03:03 PM (IST)

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, didn’t rise above $115,000 early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 52 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Pump.fun (PUMP) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 10 percent. Litecoin (LTC), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 7 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.72 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.64 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $114,205.71, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.26 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,532.21, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.47 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.41 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2003. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.06 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.82. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9.701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.98, seeing a 24-hour jump of 5.26 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $162.01, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.05 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 6)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.00341
24-hour loss: 7.26 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $0.5552
24-hour gain: 12.17 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $0.8986
24-hour gain: 3.16 percent

IOTA (IOTA)

Price: $0.1843
24-hour gain: 0.70 percent

VeChain (VET)

Price: $0.02312
24-hour gain: 0.29 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 6)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00002375
24-hour loss: 5.87 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.2025
24-hour loss: 5.68 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.2779
24-hour loss: 5.66 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $117.14
24-hour loss: 4.48 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03292
24-hour loss: 4.28 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is consolidating around $113,600 after attempting to break the resistance at $115,000. While price movement remains sideways, Glassnode’s Cost Basis Distribution Heatmap shows steady buying pressure at current levels. For BTC to regain bullish momentum, a confirmed breakout above $116k is necessary. If successful, BTC could quickly move back into the $118k–$120k range, pushing BTC towards new highs. On the downside, BTC could test the $110k if the immediate support at $112,400 is breached.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC is rangebound at an extremely crucial trendline support. To maintain a bullish structure, it is important for Bitcoin to hold the recent low of $112K. A sustained move below this level could signal a break in market structure and potentially indicate further downside. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $118 million in outflows, bringing the total to $1.36 billion over the past four days. Ethereum ETFs also saw outflows for the third consecutive day, with cumulative withdrawals reaching $632 million.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Litecoin's sharp 8% surge amid a broader market retracement is a clear signal that traders are seeking resilience and reliability in the face of volatility. While Bitcoin faced rejection just below the $116K mark, leading to a cooling across major assets, LTC’s breakout above $120 reflects a tactical rotation into established, lower-beta alternatives. This move underscores that investors aren't just chasing momentum, they're repositioning into assets with historical strength and utility. If Bitcoin continues to consolidate below key resistance, we could see further upside in altcoins like Litecoin that are viewed as both technically sound and undervalued.” 

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently hovering just beneath the stubborn $115,000 resistance, signaling indecision across the broader crypto landscape. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending slightly below the neutral 50 mark suggests weakening buying momentum. If this downward RSI bias continues, BTC might revisit lower liquidity zones near the 50-day EMA around $113,058 or even the previous all-time high of $112,000. However, a decisive daily close above $115,000 could flip sentiment bullish, encouraging traders to enter long positions with eyes set on the $120,000 mark. Market direction hinges on whether bulls can reclaim control from the current sideways pressure.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto market continues to slide, with ETF outflows persisting this week as well. Crypto funds experienced $120M outflows in a single day (Aug 4), which resulted in further decline of crypto heavyweights like BTC and ETH. In the Altcoin space, XRP and ETH are showing some resilience, but it's not enough to sustain the market momentum. The tariff turmoil and trade tension between the world's major economies is keeping investors on their toes.” 

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The bearish dominance is increasing slowly over the Bitcoin price rally as it retreats below $113,500. Meanwhile, the altcoins also face a similar pullback as Ethereum drops below $3,600, XRP below $3, LTC below $120, SOL below $165, and DOGE below $0.20.  The market sentiments continue to remain neutral while the volume increases by 26% and the global market cap slightly drops below $3.75 trillion. The top gainers for the day include Mantle with a rise of 14.63%, followed by Pump.fun by 4.03%. On the other hand, Sonic (S) leads the top losers with 8.67% followed by Fartcoin by 8%, Bonk & Pudgy Penguins by 7% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin appears to be entering a phase of continued consolidation after recent volatility. With weak hands flushed out and long-term structure intact, this range-bound action could serve as a healthy base before the next leg higher. Key levels are being defended, and unless macro triggers emerge, BTC is likely to coil further in the short term.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 06 Aug 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
Embed widget