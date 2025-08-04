Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 4): Bitcoin Dips Below $115,000, ENA Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below $115,000 over the weekend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 52 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Ethena (ENA) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 12 percent. Pump.fun (PUMP), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 2 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.72 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.34 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $114,287.05, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.70 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,532.21, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.47 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.41 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2003. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.06 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.82. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9.701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.98, seeing a 24-hour jump of 5.26 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $162.01, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.05 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.6003

24-hour loss: 11.33 percent

Stellar (XLM)

Price: $0.4087

24-hour gain: 8.54 percent

Injective (INJ)

Price: $13.25

24-hour gain: 7.45 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $0.4669

24-hour gain: 7.41 percent

Hedera (HBAR)

Price: $0.2486

24-hour gain: 5.94 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002869

24-hour loss: 1.80 percent

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.3551

24-hour loss: 1.63 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $6

24-hour loss: 1.17 percent

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $3.54

24-hour loss: 0.93 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.2117

24-hour loss: 0.88 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Trading close to $115,000, Bitcoin is on a recovery trend following the pullback over the weekend. Despite the geopolitical tensions and weak US job data, the bullish structure remains intact. The Fed’s net liquidity rose to $6.17T, indicating more fiat money is circulating in the financial system. Historically, this led to more capital flow into risk-on assets like crypto. With support now at $112,400 and resistance at $115,100, Bitcoin could soon retest the $118,000 level if momentum sustains.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “After the recent BTC dip to $112k couldn’t sustain till the week end and the weekly closing happened above $114k. Analysts expect the markets to range trade around this support line of $113.5k. As long as we are closing above this on weekly - bullish thesis remains on. BTC dominance - which could be taken as an indicator to the altcoin strength suggests a bear flag might be forming.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Volatility has certainly weighed on the crypto markets in recent days, but I see this as recalibration and not collapse. Bitcoin briefly dipped to $112K over the weekend, but its swift rebound near $114K shows resilience with $112K as key support. This pattern isn’t new and historically, such pullbacks have laid the groundwork for powerful recoveries. Ethereum’s technical divergence is real, but that doesn’t tell the full story. On-chain fundamentals remain strong and accumulation continues, network activity is elevated, and key holders aren’t exiting positions. If this trend holds, ETH could be gearing up for its next bullish momentum.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin trades at $118,995, showing mild strength ahead of key macro events. The COI report reveals institutional accumulation, suggesting growing long-term confidence. Yet, all eyes are on the upcoming FOMC decision—a hawkish stance could trigger short-term sell pressure, while a dovish tone may fuel a rally. Technically, BTC holds strong above support, but resistance near $120K needs volume confirmation. Market sentiment is cautiously bullish as traders await clarity. With ETF inflows stable and macro tension simmering, Bitcoin stands at a pivotal point—balancing between institutional optimism and rate-sensitive volatility that could define its trajectory for the rest of Q3.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto funds experienced outflows of $964 million in a single day on August 1. Top 3 digital assets BTC, ETH, and XRP dipped by 3-8% in the last seven days while SOL lost roughly 15% of it value during the same period. The latest tariff war escalation, the delay in the Fed's interest rate cut, and growing geopolitical tensions are currently dampening market sentiments. We can hope for some respite once the tariff tension settles down.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto markets appear to have absorbed the upward pressure created by the US tariffs, as the Bitcoin price recorded a strong recovery before the weekly close. With this, the price has begun the weekly trade on a bullish note, sustaining above $114,500, which has also revived other altcoins. Ethereum rose back above $2500, while XRP & LTC are struggling to hold above the pivotal support at $3 & $110, respectively. However, Solana & Dogecoin demonstrate strength, but the top gainers include Ethena and Stellar with over 15% & 9% jump, followed by Hedera & Injective with over 7% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin looks poised for a healthy pullback, likely a shakeout of weak hands before the next leg higher. Such dips should be seen as buy-the-dip opportunities, as long-term structure remains intact with strong institutional demand continuing to absorb supply. Near-term volatility, long-term strength.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.