Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 29): Bitcoin Dips Below $111,000, PYTH Gains Nearly 84%

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $111k mark early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor dips and gains across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 47 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Pyth Network (PYTH) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 84 percent. Cronos (CRO), which was the top gainer for the last two consecutive days, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 13 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.85 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 1.58 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $110,986.75, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.06 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 98.60 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,447.31, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.55 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.12 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 7.20 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2113. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.06.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.65 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.56. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,180.23.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.91, seeing a 24-hour dip of 2.83 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 262.89.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $188.80, marking a 24-hour loss of 8.52 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18,405.96.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pyth Network (PYTH)

Price: $0.2164

24-hour loss: 83.74 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.1835

24-hour gain: 4.89 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003332

24-hour gain: 4.20 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.6601

24-hour gain: 3.64 percent

Jupiter (JUP)

Price: $0.5265

24-hour gain: 3.39 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.2967

24-hour loss: 12.31 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $45.22

24-hour loss: 6.98 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.18

24-hour loss: 6.79 percent

Pendle (PENDLE)

Price: $4.81

24-hour loss: 6.52 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $1.20

24-hour loss: 6.08 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading range-bound between $111,500 and $113,000 as capital migration continues into altcoins like Ethereum and Solana. Spot Ether ETFs attracted $1.83 billion in just five days, compared to $171 million for Bitcoin, showing a clear shift in investor sentiment. Meanwhile, Solana has confirmed a bullish breakout, gaining about 18% in the past week. Institutional interest as a treasury asset is contributing to this price action. With momentum intact, SOL could advance toward $234, with solid support established around $200.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC slipped from highs near $113,300 to below $112,000. An early push upward lost steam, with repeated rejections around $113,300 triggering a steady decline. The drop under $112,000 confirms sellers remain in control, with $111,500 as immediate support. A swift recovery above $112,500–$113,000 is needed to stabilize. BTC ETFs recorded $115M in inflows, marking the fourth consecutive day of inflows.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is struggling to hold above $112K after miners offloaded nearly $485 million worth of BTC over the past week, injecting supply pressure into an already fragile market. On-chain signals show momentum slipping, with CryptoQuant’s bull score turning bearish and key support levels being retested. The stronger U.S. GDP in Q2 has also dampened risk appetite, curbing immediate upside. Ethereum, however, remains a bright spot, with booming smart contract activity bolstering its path toward the $5,000 milestone despite short-term consolidation.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently consolidating around $113,000, reflecting cautious optimism in the crypto market. Analysts highlight $109K as a critical support level, with potential resistance near $117K. Institutional demand remains strong, fueled by rising ETF inflows and reduced exchange supply. Technical indicators suggest sideways momentum, though a breakout above $114K could trigger a rally toward $140K. Conversely, a drop below support may prompt short-term corrections. Bitcoin’s dominance is recovering, and macroeconomic conditions, such as anticipated U.S. rate cuts, continue to support upward pressure. The long-term outlook remains bullish, with some forecasts pointing to $200K by 2026 amid tightening supply.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Crypto markets tread cautiously on August 29, 2025, as Bitcoin stabilizes just below $112K and Ethereum sees slight retracement. Market participants closely watch today’s $13.8B Bitcoin options expiry, aware of potential volatility. Attention is also on utility-backed altcoins like Remittix and Cardano, while a massive $4.5B in token unlocks looms in September.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The Bitcoin price is consolidating between $111,500 and $112,000 while keeping up the momentum by printing small higher highs and lows. Meanwhile, Ethereum prices also accumulate around $4,500, while BinanceCoin is heading towards new highs. Solana cleared the pivotal resistance at $210, approaching $220, while XRP & ADA have been restricted below $3 and $0.9, respectively. The top gainers for the day are Pyth Network, with a rise of over 90%, followed by Pump.fun with a gain of over 15%, and Conflux with a 10% increase. Besides, Cronos plunges by 14.5%, followed by Hyperliquid, Aerodrome Finance & Pendle by over 4% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s pullback offers an opportunity to accumulate at better levels. Structural demand remains intact, institutional flows are steady, and long-term on-chain metrics continue to strengthen. We expect volatility in the near term, but our medium-term outlook stays bullish. Dips like these align with our strategy of building positions gradually.”

