Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 11): Bitcoin Nearly Sets New ATH, Jumps Above $121,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, nearly set a new all-time high early Monday, jumping to the $121,000 mark over the weekend, almost touching the $122k ATH of BTC so far. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in green across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 62 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Lido DAO (LDO) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 16 percent. Memecore (M), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 5 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.06 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.45 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $121,869.11, registering a 24-hour jump of 3.02 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.07 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,304.49, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.65 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 0.44 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2391. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.17 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $123.88. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9.701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.27, seeing a 24-hour jump of 0.30 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $185.17, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.33 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 11)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.50

24-hour loss: 15.10 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.8408

24-hour gain: 11.54 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.1692

24-hour gain: 6.77 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003404

24-hour gain: 6.51 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $46.38

24-hour gain: 5.76 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 11)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Four (FORM)

Price: $3.91

24-hour loss: 4.50 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $0.4605

24-hour loss: 4.48 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $269.91

24-hour loss: 3.61 percent

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.4073

24-hour loss: 3.39 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.2089

24-hour loss: 2.24 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC smashed through 120k as bulls seem to be in great control while approaching all time highs. With the inverse head and shoulder in play : analysts predict a target of 148k USD per BTC. On the other hand ETH has reached a resistance of near 4.2k USD, a price it has reached for the first time in four years. The U.S. SEC has closed its case against Ripple Labs over alleged unregistered securities sales, leaving in place a $125 million fine and concluding one of the crypto industry’s most high-profile legal battles. Meanwhile, Bo Hines, head of President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, is stepping down from his role to return to the private sector.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The past week has been marked by heightened volatility, but Bitcoin’s sharp rebound to $121,000 reflects renewed investor confidence as the Fed signals three rate cuts in 2025. Momentum is building toward a potential new all-time high, fueled by easing inflation expectations and strong on-chain activity. Ethereum holding above $4,300 reinforces market strength, with investors seeing scope for further gains if macro conditions align. While profit-taking is natural after such rallies, the combination of accommodative monetary policy ahead and growing institutional interest is underpinning optimism across digital assets.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is trading near $121,767, up over 3%, after breaking key resistance at $118K. Technicals remain bullish, with support from the 50-day SMA around $113K. Analysts see potential pullbacks to $110K–$113K as healthy before targeting $122K–$124K and possibly $140K+. Institutional inflows via ETFs, growing regulatory clarity, and corporate accumulation are fueling momentum. A bullish flag breakout suggests room for new all-time highs if buying continues. Risks include macro headwinds and profit-taking, but spot demand remains strong. As capital rotates from altcoins, Bitcoin is leading the crypto market, positioning itself for sustained upside in the medium term if momentum holds.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto funds received massive inflows in a single day putting BTC and ETH back in rally mode. Ethereum, the biggest altcoin has breached $4,000 mark for the first time since 2021 owing to massive ETF inflows, just shy of its all-time high. Bitcoin has reclaimed $121,000 mark amid regulatory push by Trump administration. Bitcoin may face some resistance at $124,000 level with immediate support at $120,000. The overall market sentiment looks positive with indicators of a fresh rally in the coming weeks.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin recorded one of the strongest weekly closes, recovering almost all of the losses incurred in the past week. Despite this, the star crypto failed to form a new ATH as the bears restricted the rally at $122,164. With this, altcoins like Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana, and a few more have risen above their respective resistance levels. Moreover, the XRP price is inching close to its ATH as it crosses a pivotal barrier. Lido DAO & Ethena top the leaderboard for the day with a 12% to 13% rise, followed by Cronos & Story. Besides, Four drops by over 5%, followed by Monero & Pi with over 4% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin appears set for a quiet, sideways weekend as traders await the next catalyst. This consolidation phase is healthy, allowing the market to reset before the next move. With technicals and broader sentiment aligning, we anticipate an explosive upside breakout in the coming weeks, potentially marking the next leg of the bull run.”

