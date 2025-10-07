Cardano News Today: Which Crypto Could Rally 15x During October As PayFi Market Heats Up

Cardano (ADA) has been in the spotlight across various crypto investors’ search lists for a 15x ROI. ADA has continued to generate excitement across the cryptocurrency space and communities, as its price is edging closer to the much-anticipated $1 mark.

While some investors are watching for Cardano's price to deliver a 15x, the whales are instead diversifying into an emerging Payfi project called Remittix (RTX). They believe Remittix offers a 100x and has more potential compared to Cardano (ADA).





What are these savvy investors seeing? Let's get into their thought process.

Cardano Price Outlook: Is A 15X On The Horizon?

The Cardano price has been holding steady at around $0.8. To gather enough momentum and move towards the first resistance at $0.8786, it needs to stay above $0.8218. If the resistance is breached, the following resistance levels are at $0.923, $1.02, $1.50, and beyond. If the price drops, the first support level to watch is $0.8218. If this level does not hold, a further decline to the next support level at $0.7828 is possible.

An analysis by Ali Martinez reported that, “Breaking above $0.96 could propel Cardano $ADA toward $1.90”.





Despite a bullish outlook, Cardano's growth potential is limited by its $30 billion market cap. ADA cannot deliver a 15x, investors are rather investing in smaller-cap projects like Remittix (RTX), which promises 100x returns.

Remittix, The PayFi Project Set To Outpace Cardano

Remittix (RTX) is one of the most promising project launches of the year. Built on the Ethereum ecosystem, it blends real-world payment utility with a DeFi-driven ecosystem.

Designed as a PayFi platform, it enables instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries, supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies, and offers real-time foreign exchange conversion.





Remittix empowers crypto holders and businesses to facilitate crypto-to-fiat transactions worldwide, leveraging local payment networks and blockchain technology. It is bridging a $19 trillion global gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency.

Remittix Highlights:

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

RTX is built for real-world utility and adoption, not speculation like meme coins.

Remittix offers a referral program where users earn a 15% bonus on their referee's presale purchase in USDT. Rewards are instantly claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard for withdrawal or reinvestment.

