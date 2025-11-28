Every Black Friday feels like a race for early access. But 2025 is different. This year’s crypto presale rush looks more like a private-market fast lane where bonuses stretch from 30% all the way to 300%. And with so many promotions competing for attention, one question sits above everything else:

Which Black Friday presale offer is genuinely worth considering, and which ones only look attractive on the surface?

The stakes feel higher this season. Investors still remember the early gains from Toncoin and BlockDAG, and regret often drives people toward any presale offering a flashy multiplier. The problem is that not every big bonus reflects a strong project.

This guide breaks down every major Black Friday 2025 presale offer, explains how each one works, and shows why IPO Genie’s 30% automatic bonus is currently viewed as the best Black Friday deal by analysts and private-market watchers.

Top Black Friday Presale Offers (2025)

Below are the leading Black Friday bonus offers, arranged so you can quickly compare what they include, how to claim them, and what kind of buyer each one fits.

1. IPO Genie (IPO): Top Black Friday Bonus (30 % Auto Apply)

IPO Genie ($IPO) is the only presale this year combining an institutional angle with one of the best crypto bonus incentives available. Instead of extreme multipliers, IPO Genie delivers something investors find increasingly valuable which is clarity, structure, and simplicity.

What the Offer Includes

30 % bonus, automatically applied

Valid November 21 to December 1, 2025

No promo code required

Bonus appears instantly in your presale dashboard

How to Claim

Just buy during the Black Friday window on the official presale page. The system adds the extra 30 % without any steps or stacking tricks. For example, if you buy today at the Stage 12 price of $0.00010350 per token, a $100 purchase gives you about 966,000 IPO tokens before bonuses.

With the automatic 30% Black Friday bonus, your total becomes roughly 1.25 million tokens credited to your dashboard.

Who It Fits

IPO Genie is a good fit for buyers who want a presale that feels structured and credible instead of hype-driven. Its focus on AI and private-market access appeals to people who prefer projects with real market demand, especially since analysts say this sector saw more than $500 million in tracked inflows in 2025. It matches well with investors who like private-equity style models rather than fast-moving promotional tokens.

IPO Genie also suits anyone who values trusted tools like CertiK, Fireblocks, and Chainlink, which are known across audit-ready Web3 platforms. And because the project communicates in a calm, clear way instead of using hype, it tends to attract buyers who want transparency and steady information. This is also why many analysts now see it as a top trending crypto heading into December.

2. LivLive (LIVE): Huge 300 % Bonus With Code BLACK300

LivLive is offering the largest headline bonus of the season which is a 300 % Black Friday boost. However, the size of the bonus says more about the project stage than the long-term structure.

What the Offer Includes

300 % token bonus with promo code BLACK300

Example from reported coverage: $1,000 buy results in 50,000 tokens normally and 200,000 tokens with bonus

Stage 1 price around $0.02

How to Claim

Enter BLACK300 at checkout on the LivLive presale page.

Who It Fits

LivLive suits buyers comfortable with early-stage, more volatile projects. Its AR-powered app concept is engaging, but the presale relies heavily on promo-driven inflows.

This offer may attract users chasing the best crypto bonus, but it comes with higher speculative exposure compared to IPO Genie’s disciplined private-markets structure.

3. Mono Protocol (MONO): 100 % Black Friday Week Bonus

Mono Protocol is positioned as a DeFi infrastructure project, focusing on chain abstraction and unified balances across networks.

What the Offer Includes:

100 % bonus for Black Friday Week, Stage 18

Earlier rewards included up to 200 % via its Rewards Hub

Presale stage price around $0.045

How to Claim:

Join the Stage 18 presale or follow the instructions inside the Mono Rewards Hub. The Black Friday Week bonus activates automatically once the buyer meets the stage criteria.

Who It Fits:

Investors who prefer infrastructure plays, something more technical than retail-focused presales. However, beginners may find Mono’s system more complex.

Mono attracts attention as a high trending crypto, but complexity means it is not as accessible as IPO Genie’s straightforward model.

4. BullZilla (BZIL): 100 % Bonus With BLACK100

BullZilla is a meme-style presale built for buyers who enjoy community-driven tokens.

What the Offer Includes:

100 % Black Friday bonus using promo code BLACK100

Extra 10 % referral bonus for purchases above $50

Over 32 billion tokens sold and more than 1 million dollars raised

How to Claim

Use code BLACK100 at checkout and connect your wallet.

Who It Fits

This is geared toward meme-coin buyers and those who enjoy viral, community-led projects. The bonus is appealing, but token supply and volatility must be considered carefully.

Compared to IPO Genie, this is entertainment-driven, not institutional.

Black Friday 2025 Presale Comparison

Project Bonus Claim Method Best Fit Date Window IPO Genie 30 % automatic Auto apply Private-market, audit-minded buyers Nov 21 to Dec 1 LivLive 300 % Code BLACK300 High-risk, promo-driven buyers Nov 22 to 23 Mono Protocol 100 % BF Week Stage bonus DeFi infrastructure followers Nov 26 BF Week BullZilla 100 % plus 10 % Code BLACK100 Meme-coin communities Nov 21 onward

This table helps show where the best crypto bonus aligns with your risk type, and why the best Black Friday deal may not always be the one with the biggest multiplier.

What Makes IPO Genie’s Bonus Stand Out This Black Friday?

A Strong Foundation Built on Real Market Demand

AI and private-market infrastructure is one of the few Web3 segments showing steady interest in late 2025, with more than 500 million dollars in monitored inflows this year. IPO Genie positions itself directly in this space, giving its 30 % bonus more substance compared to promotions built mainly for attention.

Ecosystem Standard Integrations Add Confidence

IPO Genie references infrastructure commonly used by credible Web3 platforms, including CertiK, Fireblocks, and Chainlink. These elements do not guarantee performance, but they help reinforce trust, something investors actively look for when assessing the best crypto bonus options.

Analysts Prefer Simpler, Cleaner Bonus Mechanics

Market watchers highlight that buyers tend to commit more when the rules are clean. IPO Genie’s bonus is automatic, verifiable, and consistent, without promo codes, reward hubs, or stacked conditions. This approach contrasts sharply with projects that rely on complex, multi-layered multipliers to draw volume.

Straightforward Participation With No Hidden Steps

Claiming the bonus requires only three steps which are join the presale, make a purchase, and see the additional 30 % appear instantly. This transparency strengthens the perception that IPO Genie’s Black Friday window is designed for clarity, not hype.

Lower Cost Basis Without Forward Looking Promises

The bonus reduces the purchase cost, but the project avoids projecting future returns, something institutional-style investors appreciate.

This present-tense, compliance-minded tone is one of the key reasons analysts consider IPO Genie among the best Black Friday deal opportunities for buyers seeking structure rather than speculation.

Conclusion

Black Friday 2025 brings a wide range of presale bonuses, and each one attracts a different type of buyer. LivLive appeals to high-risk traders with a massive 300 % code-based multiplier, Mono Protocol targets DeFi-focused users with stage-specific rewards, and BullZilla fuels the meme-coin community with a straightforward 100 % boost plus referral perks.

But for investors who prioritize credibility, clarity, and cleaner mechanics, IPO Genie’s 30 % automatic bonus stands apart as the most balanced option. It offers enough incentive to improve cost basis while maintaining a structure consistent with AI-driven private-market projects without the exaggerated multipliers often linked to volatility.

Before participating in any presale, the safest step is to verify official links, review audits, and confirm contract details directly on each project’s page so your decision aligns with both your strategy and your risk comfort.

Join the IPO Genie presale today:

Official website

Telegram

Twitter (X)

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.