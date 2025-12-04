Bitcoin Hyper Price Prediction: Can HYPER Reach 10x, and Why Are Holders Injecting Nearly $1M Into DeepSnitch Instead?

Bitcoin Hyper enters Q4, nearing the end of its presale, with expectations of being a project that can solve the problem of high fees and slow BTC transactions. Bitcoin Hyper price prediction is promising after raising $28 million, with a potential return of 3x to 10x.

DeepSnitch AI presale is even more promising. As an artificial intelligence project, it combines crypto utilities with AI tools. It has already raised over $660,000 with the token price rising 70%, and expectations of a launch soon are generating FOMO. The prediction is that this new crypto has the potential to 100x in the long term.

Crypto ETPs see big inflows again after four negative weeks

After some negative weeks in November, crypto ETPs returned to positive inflows, with volume and buying strength. According to the latest CoinShares report released on December 1st, approximately $1 billion was invested last week, influenced by expectations of a new interest rate cut in the US.

Bitcoin led with inflows of $464 million, followed by Ethereum with $309 million. The return of all this money occurs despite market volatility in recent weeks, indicating that institutional appetite remains strong and that major players are clearly positioning themselves for the next rally.

The message from institutional money is clear: the correction is over, and a possible bull run to 2026 has already begun to be priced in.

DeepSnitch AI price prediction: Can DSNT 100x in the long term?

Nowadays, the internet is overloaded with content. There is so much information, news, and updates that it overwhelms people, leaving many lost when it comes to investing. DeepSnitch AI was created to solve this problem and help traders.

This artificial intelligence project offers a complete platform with advanced AI technology, including AI agents responsible for monitoring several on-chain activities, filtering the most relevant information, and sending users real-time updates on the most important events in the crypto world.

DeepSnitch AI removes the burden of trying to track everything at once and helps traders decide when to buy, sell, or hold.

In such a volatile market with so much information, DSNT does the hard work, helping to save time and giving traders power and security in the moment.

The presale is booming, and with the expectation of the launch soon, FOMO has begun, causing the numbers to explode.

In total, the presale has surpassed $660,000, and the token is up over 70%. Now, investors are already speculating about this project's potential. Because it mixes the AI sector with crypto, DeepSnitch AI is positioned in two of the most promising markets for growth in 2026. This gives DSNT 100x growth potential in the long term.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djEyt7U_1rY

Bitcoin Hyper price prediction 3x to 10x returns on investments

HYPER is one of those projects that makes sense in the crypto market. While the Bitcoin universe is slow and difficult to use, HYPER aims to be a Layer 2 of BTC built on Solana (using the Solana Virtual Machine). This will allow for the creation of DeFi, dApps, and various solutions for Bitcoin, but with the speed and low costs that SOL technology offers.

The project has raised over $28 million, with the presale scheduled to end by January 2026. The token's price today is $0.0133, and the community expects Bitcoin Hyper to launch between $0.042 and $0.13 at TGE (which would represent a 3x to 10x return on investment).

Chainlink price prediction after day 1 of ETF launch

The first day of the LINK ETF launch outperformed both XRP and SOL ETF volumes adjusted for market cap. In comparison, GLNK had more inflows and more volume in the wrapper on day 1 than competitors. This indicates that Chainlink is experiencing relatively stronger demand.

With the entry of large funds and institutional investors, the setup for LINK is broadly bullish into 2026, because no other project offers the same technology and oracle structure. However, for now, on the daily chart, it remains below the important moving averages (EMA50 at $15.33 and EMA200 at $17.51).

LINK needs to stay above $14.90 in the coming days to recover an upward trend in the short term. If it manages to do so, it could test the top range near $46 in the coming weeks.

Conclusion: What's the big deal?

Chainlink ETF has been successful and could rise to $46 in the coming weeks, which would be 3x returns. The HYPER presale is nearing its end, and the Bitcoin Hyper price prediction is 3x to 10x returns on investment.

Both are good investment options today, but for those seeking even greater gains, DeepSnitch AI is a potential 100x return. This presale is also close to launching, but offers greater upside today, as it's an artificial intelligence project, which is estimated to be the biggest trend for 2026.

