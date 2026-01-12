Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Biggest Crypto Opportunity Under $0.05? Whales Accumulate This Altcoin For Long-Term Potential

Crypto whales are accumulating Mutuum Finance (MUTM) under $0.05 as the DeFi lending protocol approaches launch, drawing attention for its long-term growth potential.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 08:55 PM (IST)

Crypto markets are full of short-term moves, but every cycle also delivers a few assets that begin accumulating heavy capital well before public recognition. These are often the tokens that start quiet, trade cheap, and only later become visible to the wider market. Recently, one asset priced under $0.05 has entered that category. Wallet data shows growing whale allocations, and analysts are now mapping long-term potential rather than short speculative trades.

Positioning Before Launch

The token drawing of interest is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). It is not yet listed. Distribution is taking place through a multi-stage sale that began in early 2025. Each stage has a fixed token allocation and a fixed price. When a stage is completed, the protocol advances to the next one at a higher price. This structure is designed to give early participants lower cost basis entries and create visible pricing tiers.

MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, which is more than 300% higher than the initial $0.01 phase. To date, more than $19.7 million has been raised, and more than 18,800 holders have purchased allocations. These numbers rose over time rather than through a single spike, which traders view as accumulation rather than noise.

Supply mechanics have also been disclosed. MUTM carries a total supply of 4 billion tokens. 45.5% of that supply (about 1.82 billion tokens) is allocated to the presale. According to the dashboard, more than 825 million MUTM have been purchased so far. The confirmed launch price for exchange listing is $0.06, which already places Phase 1 buyers at roughly 500% MUTM appreciation.

The presale dashboard uses a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM, which has kept participation active as the later phases narrow. Card payments are also enabled, which has made participation accessible to non-crypto native buyers.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building 

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralised lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum. The system allows users to lend assets for yield or borrow against collateral without selling positions. Lending protocols have been one of the most durable sectors in decentralised finance because they convert user demand into revenue rather than social attention.

Mutuum Finance will issue mtTokens to depositors. These represent deposit positions and earn yield from borrowing activity. For example, a depositor who supplies 1,000 USDC receives mtUSDC. If borrowing demand rises, APY rises with it. This model creates repeat usage because lenders tend to compound earnings or rebalance positions.

The protocol also includes a buy-and-distribute model tied to revenue. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This introduces buy pressure from usage rather than from marketing cycles.

Security preparation has been part of the roadmap as well. Mutuum Finance completed an independent code review with Halborn Security and holds a 90/100 Token Scan score from CertiK. A $50,000 bug bounty was also launched to surface vulnerabilities before deployment.

Biggest Crypto Opportunity Under >.05? Whales Accumulate This Altcoin For Long-Term Potential

Long-Term Price Models

Stablecoins and pricing data are essential for lending markets. Mutuum Finance plans to support stablecoin activity so borrowers can access liquidity without volatility risk. Stablecoins also help lenders because repayment logic stays predictable even if broader markets move.

For pricing, the protocol intends to use oracle feeds to determine collateral values and liquidation triggers. These feeds help ensure that collateral rules and liquidation events execute correctly. Without accurate pricing, lending markets cannot scale.

Analysts who model long-term infrastructure plays have released early projections tied to utility scenarios. In a conservative scenario focused on initial adoption after launch, models place MUTM in the $0.20 to $0.30 range, representing 5x to 7.5x from the current presale level. In a broader adoption scenario that includes stablecoin usage, oracle execution, and Layer-2 scaling, analysts map valuations between $0.40 and $0.60, representing 10x to 15x. These projections assume that price appreciation is driven by usage and liquidity, not hype.

V1 Protocol Activation

The most important near-term catalyst is the V1 protocol launch, confirmed by the team for deployment on Ethereum’s Sepolia testnet before mainnet activation. V1 will activate live lending and borrowing, collateral rules, interest logic, and liquidations. 

Phase 7’s importance comes from timing. It sits directly below the confirmed $0.06 launch price and has already drawn multiple large allocations, including a recently reported $115,000 whale position. Whale positioning in later phases is common in DeFi cycles because larger buyers prefer to enter once infrastructure and audits are public rather than at the idea stage.

As Phase 7 continues to fill, allocation tightens, and supply decreases. Traders often monitor these late-stage periods because the next phase raises price again while launch approaches. This creates an attention window where whales, analysts, and retail participants converge.

With lending protocols returning to investor focus and infrastructure now in place, Mutuum Finance has entered the shortlist of top crypto candidates for long-term buildout under the one dollar range.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Long-Term Crypto Investment Mutuum Finance Crypto Presale Crypto Whales MUTM Token DeFi Lending Ethereum DeFi Altcoins Under $0.05

