Best Crypto to Buy While ETH Disappointed, $0.035 Entry for MUTM Will Soon Be A History

Ethereum’s recent sideways movement has left investors looking for stronger opportunities. While ETH remains a core asset, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the token capturing attention. With a working platform in development and an active presale, the $0.035 entry price is about to become history. Demand is surging, and early buyers will benefit from this growing momentum. Crypto predictions are pointing to a new crypto with tangible utility, making MUTM an attractive addition to any portfolio.

Presale Demand Accelerates Rapidly

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached a point where Phase 6 is nearly complete. Investors are moving fast, recognizing that Phase 7 will raise the price to $0.040. This makes the current $0.035 opportunity the last chance for discounted access at this level. Across all presale phases, over 18,100 holders have joined while the total raised has reached close to $18.90 million, reflecting strong community interest. Phase 6 has already sold 92% of its allocated 170M tokens.

Early participants are enjoying massive gains. An investor who entered at Phase 2 for $0.015 has already seen 2.3x value returns by Phase 6 pricing. When the listing arrives, price projections target $0.25 to $0.30, transforming early positions into multiples of their original investment. Compared to Ethereum’s slow growth, these returns are compelling and validate the growing excitement around this new crypto.

High Utility Through Dual Lending Models

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will launch with two lending models designed to attract a broad audience: P2C (Peer-to-Contract) and P2P (Peer-to-Peer). The P2C model will allow users to deposit stablecoins and earn predictable rewards. For instance, a depositor placing $15,000 in USDT will receive mtUSDT 1:1. With expected APY around 15%, the annual return reaches $2,250. Borrowers will use overcollateralized loans to gain liquidity without selling their assets. A user depositing $2,000 worth of ETH as collateral will borrow up to $1,840, keeping exposure to the asset while accessing capital for trading or other opportunities.

The P2P lending model will cover riskier assets like SHIB and DOGE. Lenders will negotiate higher interest rates for these tokens, while borrowers can request custom terms and partial fills. This dual approach will expand the Mutuum ecosystem, increase lending activity, and generate revenue that fuels MUTM token buybacks. Each buyback will strengthen long-term token value and staking rewards.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will use a combination of oracles, Stability Factors, and clear liquidation rules to protect users. High-liquidity assets will allow high LTV ratios up to 92%, while more volatile tokens will have tighter limits. Liquidation thresholds ensure that debt is always covered and liquidators earn profitable incentives. These mechanisms will maintain platform solvency even during volatile market conditions, creating confidence for both borrowers and lenders.

What Will Drive MUTM Value

Platform revenue from lending and fees will be used to purchase MUTM tokens from the market. These tokens will then be distributed to mtToken stakers, creating a flywheel effect. As more users stake mtTokens, buy pressure on MUTM will increase. This will generate growing APRs for stakers and support long-term price appreciation. The mechanism ensures that every platform activity strengthens the token’s ecosystem and value proposition.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) announced through its official X profile that the V1 release of its protocol is planned for deployment on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This first-stage version will introduce the core infrastructure of the platform, including the liquidity pool, the mtToken and debt token systems, and an automated liquidator bot designed to keep the protocol stable and efficiently managed. In this phase, users will be able to lend, borrow, and utilize ETH or USDT as collateral within the system.

Launching V1 on the testnet provides the community with early access to the platform’s features before the mainnet launch. This early rollout supports transparency, allows the team to gather practical user feedback, and encourages stronger community participation. As more users interact with the testnet version and interest naturally increases, it may help drive long-term demand for the MUTM token.

Final Thoughts: $0.035 Entry Is Closing Fast

Phase 6 is nearly complete, and the next price jump to $0.040 is imminent. Investors who have waited for Ethereum to break out are shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The current $0.035 entry is likely the last affordable opportunity before presale prices increase. The combination of real utility, dual lending models, strong security measures, and a growing user base positions MUTM as the best crypto to buy during Ethereum’s stagnation. Investors will soon see significant gains and enjoy long-term staking rewards.

For those seeking a high-utility token with a working platform and strong community, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the future. With its innovative lending ecosystem and growing demand, crypto predictions suggest that this new crypto will be among the top performers in the coming months.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.