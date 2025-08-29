5 Best Cryptos to Buy Now Under $1

For investors chasing the big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum, you might be disappointed more often than not with the current market pullbacks following the short rallies. To achieve 10x profits by Q4, consider the sub-$1 tokens that offer significant opportunities. Their low-cost entry points and sky-high upside have made them must-haves for anyone chasing those massive gains that bigger coins can’t deliver anymore. With the crypto market gearing up for another potential breakout by Q4, the discussed cryptos below stand out as the five best cryptos to buy now under $1.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): $22M Raised With Massive Traction Ahead

Little Pepe has quickly become the hottest presale in the market. Its hybrid setup blends high-performance blockchain tech with meme culture in a way no one else has done. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain, the project emphasizes low fees, fast transactions, and community-driven humor, making it culturally sticky while remaining functional. The presale results highlight its momentum: over $22,325,000 raised, with stage 11 selling out in a week and stage 12 now live at $0.0021, already a 100% gain from its starting price. Over 14.3 billion tokens have been sold, and LILPEPE has earned a CoinMarketCap listing even before launch. Security adds to its credibility, as the project has passed a CertiK audit with a score of 95.49%. Backed by anonymous but seasoned crypto veterans and supported by a $777k community giveaway, Little Pepe is positioning itself as more than just another meme coin. With exchange listings, NFT integrations, and community meme events on the roadmap, it is emerging as one of the few sub-$1 tokens with the potential to dominate its category in 2025.

Cardano (ADA): Research Meets Scalability

ADA Monthly Price Chart: CoinMarket Cap

Cardano's layered architecture maintains settlement and computation as separate entities, enhancing upgrades. Powered by the Ouroboros PoS protocol, ADA offers power-efficient transactions without hindering decentralisation. Partnerships in Africa for digital ID and supply chain traceability show their global ambition. Still priced under $1, ADA remains one of the best cryptos for investors who value rigor and scalability in a blockchain ecosystem.

Stellar (XLM): Payments Without Borders

XLM Annual Price Chart: CoinMarket Cap

Stellar is an inexpensive cross-border transfer with its home token, XLM. The Stellar Consensus Protocol enables near-real-time settlement with minimal energy usage. Collaborations with MoneyGram and Circle show its ability to connect traditional finance with blockchain. Trading well under $1, Stellar is one of the best cryptos to buy for exposure to the growing digital payments sector.

Arbitrum (ARB): Scaling Ethereum Efficiently

ARB Monthly Price Chart: CoinMarket Cap

Arbitrum’s Optimistic Rollup system bundles transactions off-chain, cutting Ethereum gas costs without losing security. Its token, ARB, powers governance and community-led decision-making. Already a host for many top dApps, Arbitrum is one of Ethereum’s busiest Layer 2s. With ARB priced under $1, it ranks among the best cryptos to buy for investors seeking exposure to Ethereum scaling solutions and DeFi growth.

Polygon (POL): Enterprise-Grade Scaling

Polygon offers a flexible scaling toolkit, from sidechains to zk-rollups. Its rebranded POL token fuels fees, staking, and governance. Corporate adoption has been strong: Starbucks, Nike, and Reddit launched projects on Polygon. Despite this traction, POL trades under $1, making it one of the best cryptos for investors looking at large-scale adoption across Web3 and enterprise use cases.

Conclusion: Identifying the Best Crypto To Buy in Q4

These five tokens show that the best cryptos to buy under $1 are not just speculative plays; they represent innovation across memes, payments, scaling, and enterprise adoption. Little Pepe stands out with its explosive presale and unique positioning, while Cardano, Stellar, Arbitrum, and Polygon offer proven ecosystems. For buyers, the choice comes down to strategy. Cardano, Stellar, Arbitrum, and Polygon offer stability in gains, while projects like LILPEPE combine hype with infrastructure for sustainable momentum. With over $22.4 million raised and big exchange plans in sight, LILPEPE is leading the pack. Whether you prefer speculative culture tokens or projects building long-term ecosystems, these five represent the best cryptos to buy under $1.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.