Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more suspects in connection with a devastating blast that claimed several lives and left many others injured. The arrests mark a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the attack, which officials say was meticulously planned and executed.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie from Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather from Anantnag, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay from Shopian, all hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. The fourth accused, Dr Shaheen Saeed, was arrested in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Delhi blast case | Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (U.P), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K), arrested by NIA, brought before a special NIA court at Patiala House Court. pic.twitter.com/MEpXX5ULDz — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

Their detentions follow weeks of intensive inquiries, with investigators now confident that each of them played a “crucial role” in the conspiracy behind the attack. Although the motive and wider links remain under scrutiny, sources suggest the group may be part of a larger network still being traced.

The NIA had earlier arrested Amir Rashid Ali, who allegedly purchased the vehicle used in the blast, and Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danish, accused of providing technical expertise to the operatives. Both remain in custody as investigators attempt to piece together the entire plot and identify those who may still be at large.

With the latest arrests, the agency is working to establish the full extent of the module’s reach — from planning and logistics to execution. As the probe gathers pace, families of the victims hope the widening net will finally bring justice and closure to those scarred by the horrific attack.