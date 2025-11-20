Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaShaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case

Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case

The newly arrested, Dr. Ganaie, Dr. Rather, Dr. Saeed, and Wagay, are accused of planning and executing the attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more suspects in connection with a devastating blast that claimed several lives and left many others injured. The arrests mark a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the attack, which officials say was meticulously planned and executed.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie from Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather from Anantnag, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay from Shopian, all hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. The fourth accused, Dr Shaheen Saeed, was arrested in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Their detentions follow weeks of intensive inquiries, with investigators now confident that each of them played a “crucial role” in the conspiracy behind the attack. Although the motive and wider links remain under scrutiny, sources suggest the group may be part of a larger network still being traced.

The NIA had earlier arrested Amir Rashid Ali, who allegedly purchased the vehicle used in the blast, and Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danish, accused of providing technical expertise to the operatives. Both remain in custody as investigators attempt to piece together the entire plot and identify those who may still be at large.

With the latest arrests, the agency is working to establish the full extent of the module’s reach — from planning and logistics to execution. As the probe gathers pace, families of the victims hope the widening net will finally bring justice and closure to those scarred by the horrific attack.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
NIA Breaking News ABP Live Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
World
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
India
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Art, Identity, And Power: How Maithili Thakur Rewrote Bihar’s Political Imagination
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget