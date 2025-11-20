Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew

Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew

The curfew will be in place till 8 PM (Local Time), as per the order from the District Administration Office, Bara.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Authorities in Nepal have enforced a curfew in several areas following renewed clashes between youth demonstrators and supporters of former ruling party, which was toppled during "Gen Z" uprising in September.

The restrictions were put in place in Bara district, where members of Gen Z movement confronted followers of ousted former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and his Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML).

Nepal's current Prime Minister and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has urged citizens to remain peaceful amid rising tensions.

She called on all political groups to exercise restraint and place their faith in the democratic process as the country moves toward the elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.

"I have directed the Home Administration and security agencies to work with utmost restraint and preparation to maintain peace and order," Nepal PM Karki said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Nepal News Nepal Protest Gen Z Protest Nepal Gen Z Protest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump Claims PM Modi Said 'We Are Not Going To War' On Call With Him After 350% Tariff Warning
Trump Claims PM Modi Said 'We Are Not Going To War' On Call With Him After 350% Tariff Warning
Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Entertainment
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: After resounding mandate, Nitish Kumar to take oath for 10th time
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget