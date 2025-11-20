Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew

Authorities in Nepal have enforced a curfew in several areas following renewed clashes between youth demonstrators and supporters of former ruling party, which was toppled during "Gen Z" uprising in September.

The restrictions were put in place in Bara district, where members of Gen Z movement confronted followers of ousted former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and his Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML).

Nepal | Curfew re-imposed in Bara of Nepal as the tension continues to flare between the Gen-Z and the UML cadres. The curfew will be in place till 8 PM (Local Time), as per the order from the District Administration Office, Bara. pic.twitter.com/U0c8Ecei3g — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

Nepal's current Prime Minister and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has urged citizens to remain peaceful amid rising tensions.

She called on all political groups to exercise restraint and place their faith in the democratic process as the country moves toward the elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.

"I have directed the Home Administration and security agencies to work with utmost restraint and preparation to maintain peace and order," Nepal PM Karki said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.