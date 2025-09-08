4 Best Meme Coins For 2025: Analysts’ Top Picks For The Next Bull Run

The meme coin market has always been unpredictable, yet 2025 could be the year it matures in surprising ways. Analysts point to four tokens that may stand out when the next bull run arrives. They include Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Bonk (BONK), MemeCore (M), and Rekt (REKT). Among them, Little Pepe already shows remarkable traction, with presale investors seeing 110% gains while new buyers at Stage 12 can still expect 42% gains before the token even lists. LILPEPE is eyeing a 41x gain in the next 3 weeks.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Momentum

Little Pepe has set itself apart as another meme token and as a project building real infrastructure. The presale is now in Stage 12 after Stage 11 sold out quickly. The token is priced at $0.0021 and has already raised over 23.9 million dollars of its 25.4 million target. Over 15 billion tokens have been sold, which means the stage is already more than 95% filled. Early investors who joined from Stage 1 are now sitting on 110% returns, while current buyers still can gain about 42% when LILPEPE lists at $0.0030. The project recently secured a spot on CoinMarketCap and has been audited by Certik, two developments that add serious credibility. Beyond that, Little Pepe is preparing to launch its own Layer 2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme coins. It will feature bot-proof launch mechanics and a token launchpad that ensures fair distribution. The team has announced a 777k giveaway to engage its growing community further, making the presale period even more appealing for new investors. Interestingly, Google AI trend data shows that between June and August 2025, Little Pepe scored a peak of 100 in memecoin search interest, surpassing Dogecoin, SHIB, and PEPE. That level of attention reflects the project’s ability to capture culture while offering strong fundamentals.

Bonk (BONK): Riding the Solana Wave

BONK continues to thrive as the leading meme token on the Solana blockchain. The price is around $0.0000218, up nearly 4% in the last 24 hours. BONK has benefited from Solana’s wider ecosystem growth, particularly with the recent one billion dollar institutional fund pouring into Solana DeFi. BONK DAO has also pursued deflationary measures, burning about 500 billion tokens in July. This move triggered short-term rallies of up to 158% and positioned BONK as one of the more resilient meme tokens in circulation. Market forecasts suggest BONK could grow by another 30% to 80% if Solana maintains its momentum.

MemeCore (M): Cooling After Explosive Start

MemeCore made headlines earlier this year with a surge of 911% since launch, pushing its price as high as $0.557. Analysts speculated it could break $1.01, but recent weeks have brought a correction. MemeCore fell more than 6% in August and saw trading volume drop by 15%, with current projections placing its year-end value between $0.39 and $0.56.

Rekt (REKT): High Risk High Reward

Rekt has lived up to its name with massive pumps and sharp drops. In July, it surged by 221%, and reports showed a 280% monthly gain by early August. Analysts speculate that REKT could deliver gains of up to 144% if current momentum holds, but such returns come with the real possibility of fast reversals.

Final Thoughts

The meme coin market remains unpredictable, yet projects like Dogecoin and SHIB proved long ago that community-driven tokens can carve out real value. Little Pepe is emerging as the most complete package among the new generation of meme assets. Its presale already rewarded early participants with 110% gains, and even now, buyers at Stage 12 could see 42% gains before launch, and a 41x breakout to $0.0861 after launch. With CoinMarketCap listing, Certik audit, and its own Layer 2 blockchain on the horizon, Little Pepe is more than another trend. It could be the meme coin that reshapes what investors expect from this playful but powerful corner of crypto.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.