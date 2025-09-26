Coal PSUs Announce Mega Festive Bonus: Rs 1.03 Lakh For Each Non-Executive Employee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Coal sector public sector undertakings (PSUs) have declared a performance-linked reward (PLR) of Rs 1,03,000 each for non-executive employees, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement on Friday.

The PLR payout will benefit nearly 2.1 lakh non-executive cadre employees of Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries, along with approximately 38,000 non-executive employees at Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), reported IANS.

The decision carries a significant financial implication, with Coal India Ltd bearing Rs 2,153.82 crore and SCCL accounting for Rs 380 crore. The payments will be disbursed on a pro-rata basis linked to attendance.

Decision Taken After Industry Committee Meeting

The announcement followed the sixth meeting of the standardisation committee of the Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI). According to the ministry, the move reflects efforts to fairly reward the contribution of non-executive workers across subsidiaries of CIL and SCCL.

Festive Season Boost for Coal Workers

The coal ministry highlighted that the PLR payment will provide timely financial relief to workers and their families during the festive season, while reinforcing worker motivation and recognition. The ministry also noted that the reward aims to strengthen productivity, morale, and job satisfaction for non-executive workers who form the backbone of coal mining operations.

Officials underlined that the PLR reflects CIL’s and the ministry’s commitment to worker welfare and recognition of contributions, aligning with the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by incentivising coal sector productivity.

GST Reforms Impact on Coal Sector

The announcement comes after recent GST reforms in the coal sector. The Rs 400 per tonne compensation cess on coal has been eliminated, while the GST rate on coal was increased from 5 per cent to 18 per cent.

Despite the rate hike, the ministry clarified that the overall tax incidence for final consumers has reduced. The reforms have corrected the inverted duty structure, improved liquidity, eliminated market distortions, and prevented large accounting losses for coal producers.