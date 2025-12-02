Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Markets Under Pressure As Sensex Drops 500 Points, Nifty Tests 26,000

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers on Monday, withdrawing Rs 1,171.31 crore from Indian equities, according to provisional data from the exchanges.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
The stock markets witnessed significant losses on Tuesday at 3:30 PM as the Sensex fell over 500 points to end above 85,100 and the Nifty closed trade 143 points lower, testing 26,000.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Asian Paints, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Fianance and  Hindustan Unilever. Meanwhile the laggards included stocks such as Ultra Cement, Infosys, Eternal, Kotak Bank and HCLTech.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 fell 0.58 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 declined 0.78 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare and the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom gained 0.28 per cent each.

The markets followed the negative sentiment from yesterday as the BSE Sensex began trading today at 85,427, tanking more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 touched 26,117, falling over 50 points, around 9:15 AM. 

Foreign Outflows And Global Market Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers on Monday, withdrawing Rs 1,171.31 crore from Indian equities, according to provisional data from the exchanges. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to support the market, making net purchases worth Rs 2,558.93 crore.

Asian markets showed a mixed trend. Shanghai’s SSE Composite slipped into negative territory, while South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng began the session on a stronger footing. In the US, major indices ended lower overnight, signalling a cautious mood among investors.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global benchmark, edged down 0.03 per cent to $63.15 per barrel.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
