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English NewsBusinessCipla partners with Qilu Pharmaceutical to launch Keytruda biosimilar in US

Cipla partners with Qilu Pharmaceutical to launch Keytruda biosimilar in US

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI): Drug major Cipla Ltd on Thursday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc, has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the licensing and supply of a biosimilar to the cancer drug Keytruda in the United State.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI): Drug major Cipla Ltd on Thursday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc, has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the licensing and supply of a biosimilar to the cancer drug Keytruda in the United States.

The product, QL2107, is a biosimilar to pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and aims to improve access to advanced therapies for cancer patients while lowering treatment costs, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Under the agreement, Qilu will be responsible for the development, regulatory registration, and supply of the product, while Cipla will leverage its commercial presence to market the asset in the US.

"This partnership reflects Cipla's confidence in the long-term potential of biosimilars and supports our strategy to build a strong oncology-focused portfolio," said Achin Gupta, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer, Cipla.

Hanchang Zhang, General Manager of Qilu Pharmaceutical, said, "We are pleased to establish this partnership with Cipla for QL2107... By combining our R&D and manufacturing strengths with Cipla's US commercial expertise, we aim to bring a high-quality, affordable pembrolizumab biosimilar to US patients." Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on complex generics and deepening its portfolio across respiratory, oncology and antiretroviral segments.

Qilu Pharmaceutical, established in 1958, is a leading vertically integrated Chinese firm with a robust pipeline that includes over 50 biosimilars and 130-plus innovative drugs. PTI TRB DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2026 12:17 AM (IST)
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