India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsNifty Below 22,800, India VIX Jumps: What Is Weighing On The Stock Market Today?

Nifty Below 22,800, India VIX Jumps: What Is Weighing On The Stock Market Today?

The Nifty 50 declined 122 points, or 0.54 per cent, to trade below the 22,800 mark, while the Sensex fell 0.35% to 73,592.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equity markets declined Wednesday afternoon, indices traded lower.
  • Banking, finance, auto stocks led broad selling pressure.
  • Market volatility increased; rupee weakened, crude oil rose.

Indian equity markets slipped into negative territory during Wednesday’s afternoon session as selling pressure in Banking and financial stocks weighed on the benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 declined 122 points, or 0.54 per cent, to trade below the 22,800 mark, while the Sensex fell 0.35% to 73,592. The Bank Nifty also remained under pressure, declining 1.10 per cent.

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank collectively contributed nearly 59 points to the Nifty 50's decline. Selling pressure was widespread across sectors, with all sectoral indices trading in the red except Nifty IT.

Also Read : Jio IPO GMP Today: Rs 245-273 Premium, Rs 1,119 Upper Band, And Key Dates

The Nifty Auto index emerged as the biggest laggard, falling over 2 per cent. Meanwhile, market volatility increased during Wednesday's trading session, with India VIX moving up by over 8 per cent above the 16-mark for the first time in over four-months. The weakness in benchmark indices coincided with pressure on the Indian rupee and elevated crude oil prices.

The rupee weakened against the US dollar, with the USD/INR pair briefly crossing the Rs 95 mark during Intraday trade. Adding to market concerns, Brent crude oil prices climbed above USD 110 per barrel, raising worries over India's import costs and inflation outlook. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity markets perform on Wednesday?

Indian equity markets slipped into negative territory on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 declining 0.54% and Sensex falling 0.35%. This was driven by selling pressure in Banking and financial stocks.

Which sector was the biggest laggard on Wednesday?

The Nifty Auto index emerged as the biggest laggard, falling over 2 percent. All sectoral indices were in the red except Nifty IT.

What was the trend for market volatility?

Market volatility increased during Wednesday's session, with India VIX moving up over 8% and crossing the 16-mark. This was its first time above 16 in over four months.

What external factors influenced the market weakness?

The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar, briefly crossing Rs 95. Elevated Brent crude oil prices above USD 110 per barrel also raised concerns over import costs and inflation.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
Read More
Published at : 21 Oct 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty50 Why Markets Are Bleeding Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today
Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today
Mutual Funds
Share Markets End Bloody Monday, Bank Stocks Crash: Sensex About 900 Points Down
Share Markets End Bloody Monday, Bank Stocks Crash: Sensex About 900 Points Down
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Feel Monday Blues, Asian Markets In Red: Sensex 150 Points Down, Nifty At 23,100
Dalal Street Feel Monday Blues, Asian Markets In Red: Sensex 150 Points Down, Nifty At 23,100
Mutual Funds
Share Markets End The Week On A High: Sensex Ends 400 Points Up, Nifty Nears 23,150
Share Markets End The Week On A High: Sensex Ends 400 Points Up, Nifty Nears 23,150
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget