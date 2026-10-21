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English NewsCitiesDelhi AQI Remains Poor After Dussehra, Minimum Temperature Settles At 18°C

Delhi AQI Remains Poor After Dussehra, Minimum Temperature Settles At 18°C

Delhi’s air quality continued to be a concern after the Dussehra celebrations, with the AQI standing at 233 at 9 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 09:44 AM (IST)

Delhi witnessed a dip in temperatures after Dussehra, with the minimum temperature settling at 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, below the seasonal average. Meanwhile, air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with the national capital recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233 at 9 am.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius. At other monitoring stations, Palam registered a low of 17.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 17.7 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above the seasonal average.

The minimum temperature at Ridge settled at 19.1 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal. Ayanagar also recorded a minimum of 17.7 degrees Celsius, which was 1.1 degrees below the seasonal average.

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius during the day.

Delhi’s air quality continued to be a concern after the Dussehra celebrations, with the AQI standing at 233 at 9 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Under CPCB classifications, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

President Murmu, PM Modi Attend Dussehra Celebrations

The weather and pollution readings came a day after prominent Dussehra celebrations were held at several locations across Delhi on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Dussehra celebrations at Dwarka Shri Ram Leela alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma. She performed the traditional aarti of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita before shooting an arrow to set Ravan’s effigy ablaze.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Vijayadashami celebrations at the Indraprastha Ramleela Ground. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal attended the Luv Kush Ram Leela celebrations at Ramlila Maidan near the Red Fort.

Addressing the gathering in Dwarka, Gupta said Dussehra symbolised not only Lord Ram’s victory over Ravan but also the triumph of good over evil. She said the evils represented by Ravan continued to persist in society in the form of arrogance, anger, violence against women, corruption and darkness.

President Murmu urged people to follow Lord Ram’s ideals, noting that his life and teachings inspired respect for nature, environmental protection and care for all.

Dwarka Event Features 90-Foot Effigies

The Dwarka Shri Ram Leela featured 90-foot effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath, according to Bharat Bhushan Malviya, a core committee member and the event’s media head.

Organisers incorporated digital initiatives and environmentally conscious measures into this year’s celebrations. The performances were streamed live on social media, while an app and digital ticketing facilities were introduced, Malviya said.

He added that the organisers had also planned to use green crackers during the festivities.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dussehra Delhi AQI
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