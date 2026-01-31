The CCGEW has warned of a one-day nationwide strike on February 12, 2026, if their demands are not addressed by the Centre.
8th Pay Commission Row: CCGEW Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Pension, Staffing Demands
The Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW) has warned of a one-day nationwide strike on February 12, 2026, if the Centre fails to address its demands linked to the 8th Pay Commission, pensions and staffing issues. In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, the organisation said the proposed protest would go ahead unless the government holds meaningful consultations with employee representatives on pay revision, pension reforms and service-related concerns.
Pay Panel Terms, Relief Sought
The confederation has sought changes to the Terms of Reference of the 8th Pay Commission, demanding that submissions from CCGEW and the National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery be formally included in the panel’s deliberations. It has pressed for the merger of 50 per cent dearness allowance and dearness relief with basic pay and pension, along with a 20 per cent interim relief effective January 1, 2026, until the commission’s recommendations are implemented.
OPS Push, Staffing Reforms Demanded
On pensions, CCGEW has called for scrapping the National Pension System and the Unified Pension Scheme, seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for all central government employees. It has also demanded the release of three frozen DA and DR instalments withheld during the Covid-19 period and reduction of the pension commutation restoration period from 15 years to 11 years. Raising concerns over staffing shortages and job security, the confederation has demanded the filling of all vacant posts, removal of the cap on compassionate appointments, regularisation of contractual and casual workers, and an end to outsourcing and corporatisation of government services.
The organisation has also flagged broader labour and social security issues, including withdrawal of the four labour codes, equal pay for equal work for contract employees, and a minimum pension of ₹9,000 per month for all workers. It has sought expanded social security benefits for unorganised and agricultural workers through the e-Shram platform. Confirming participation in the February 12 strike, CCGEW Secretary General SB Yadav said employees from all affiliated bodies would join the protest if the government does not act on the charter of demands, underscoring rising discontent among central government staff and pensioners.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW) planning a nationwide strike?
What are the main demands of the CCGEW regarding the 8th Pay Commission?
They want changes to the Terms of Reference to include CCGEW's submissions and a 20% interim relief until the commission's recommendations are implemented.
What changes does the CCGEW want to see in the pension system?
They are demanding the scrapping of the National Pension System and Unified Pension Scheme, and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for all central government employees.
What are the CCGEW's concerns about staffing and employment?
They demand filling of vacant posts, removal of the cap on compassionate appointments, regularization of contract workers, and an end to outsourcing and corporatization of government services.
