HomeBusinessCabinet Approves Rs 12,000 Crore LPG Subsidy Extension For PMUY In FY26

Cabinet Approves Rs 12,000 Crore LPG Subsidy Extension For PMUY In FY26

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May 2016 with the objective to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 05:07 PM (IST)

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 9 reﬁlls per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) to the beneﬁciaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2025-26 with an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May 2016 with the objective to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country. As of July 1, 2025, there are about 10.33 crore PMUY connections across the country.

All PMUY beneﬁciaries receive a deposit-free LPG connection, which includes a security deposit of the cylinder, pressure regulator, Suraksha Hose, domestic gas consumer card booklet, and installation charges. As per the existing modalities of Ujjwala 2.0, the ﬁrst reﬁll and stove are also provided free of cost to all beneﬁciaries. PMUY beneﬁciaries are not required to make any payments for the LPG connection or the ﬁrst reﬁll or stove, as the cost for these is borne by the Centre through the public sector oil marketing companies.

Under the targeted subsidy to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana consumers to make LPG more aﬀordable for them and thereby ensuring sustained usage of the cooking gas by these households, the Government started a targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 reﬁlls per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections) to the PMUY consumers in May 2022.

The objective of the scheme is to shield PMUY beneﬁciaries from the impact of sharp ﬂuctuations in international prices of LPG since 60 per cent of India’s LPG requirement is met through imports.

In October 2023, the government increased the targeted subsidy to Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 reﬁlls per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections).

The average per capita consumption (PCC) of PMUY consumers, which was only about 3 reﬁlls in 2019-20 and 3.68 reﬁlls in 2022-23, has improved to about 4.47 refills during FY 2024-25, reflecting the success of the scheme.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
PMUY Cabinet Decision Ujjwala Scheme LPG Subsidy 2025-26
