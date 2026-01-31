Union Budget 2026: What Time Will Nirmala Sitharaman Present The Budget?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessBudgetUnion Budget 2026: What Time Will Nirmala Sitharaman Present The Budget?

The Budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her ninth consecutive Budget speech, an unprecedented milestone for any Finance Minister.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
India is set to witness the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1, with expectations running high across households, businesses and economists. From potential tax relief and policy clarity to growth-oriented measures, the Budget is being closely tracked for signals on the government’s economic priorities for the year ahead.

The Budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her ninth consecutive Budget speech, an unprecedented milestone for any Finance Minister. The Budget address will be broadcast live on Sansad TV at 11 am.

Economic Survey 2026 Sets The Context

Ahead of the Budget, the government tabled the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament on January 29, outlining India’s current macroeconomic position and future outlook. The survey projected economic growth in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent in FY27, supported by stable macroeconomic fundamentals and continued regulatory reforms.

While both core and headline inflation are expected to rise marginally compared to FY26, the survey stated that inflationary pressures are unlikely to emerge as a major risk to the economy.

Fiscal Deficit And Consolidation Targets

On the fiscal front, the Economic Survey noted that India’s fiscal deficit had reached 62.3 per cent of the Budget Estimates as of November 2025. The government has reiterated its commitment to fiscal consolidation, with a stated target of bringing the fiscal deficit down to 4.4 per cent of GDP by FY26.

Key Expectations From Budget 2026

Expectations from the Budget span multiple sectors, with limited scope seen for major tax changes but a strong focus anticipated on growth and investment.

Income Tax: Significant slab relaxations under the new tax regime are considered unlikely.

MSMEs: Stakeholders are looking for improved access to credit, stronger guarantee mechanisms and more effective last-mile delivery.

Healthcare: Expectations include lower customs duties, a push under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and enhanced rural and digital healthcare infrastructure.

Agriculture: Budgetary allocation may increase to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with emphasis on productivity gains and storage infrastructure.

Real Estate: The sector is seeking stamp duty relief and an expanded definition of affordable housing.

AI and Deep Tech: Incentives are expected for artificial intelligence, robotics and digital infrastructure.

Green Energy: Focus areas include solar manufacturing, energy storage, electric vehicles and clean mobility initiatives.

Defence: A higher capital outlay is anticipated to support indigenous defence manufacturing.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Union Budget 2026 be presented in India?

The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1. The Finance Minister will deliver the address live on Sansad TV at 11 am.

Who will present the Union Budget 2026?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech.

What is the projected economic growth for India in FY27 according to the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey 2026 projects India's economic growth to be in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent in FY27. This growth is supported by stable macroeconomic fundamentals and ongoing reforms.

What is the government's target for fiscal deficit by FY26?

The government has reiterated its commitment to fiscal consolidation and aims to bring the fiscal deficit down to 4.4 per cent of GDP by FY26.

What are the key expectations from the Union Budget 2026 for the MSME sector?

Stakeholders in the MSME sector are looking for improved access to credit, stronger guarantee mechanisms, and more effective last-mile delivery solutions from the Budget.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
