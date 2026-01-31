Union Budget 2026: What Time Will Nirmala Sitharaman Present The Budget?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India is set to witness the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1, with expectations running high across households, businesses and economists. From potential tax relief and policy clarity to growth-oriented measures, the Budget is being closely tracked for signals on the government’s economic priorities for the year ahead.

The Budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her ninth consecutive Budget speech, an unprecedented milestone for any Finance Minister. The Budget address will be broadcast live on Sansad TV at 11 am.

Economic Survey 2026 Sets The Context

Ahead of the Budget, the government tabled the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament on January 29, outlining India’s current macroeconomic position and future outlook. The survey projected economic growth in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent in FY27, supported by stable macroeconomic fundamentals and continued regulatory reforms.

While both core and headline inflation are expected to rise marginally compared to FY26, the survey stated that inflationary pressures are unlikely to emerge as a major risk to the economy.

Fiscal Deficit And Consolidation Targets

On the fiscal front, the Economic Survey noted that India’s fiscal deficit had reached 62.3 per cent of the Budget Estimates as of November 2025. The government has reiterated its commitment to fiscal consolidation, with a stated target of bringing the fiscal deficit down to 4.4 per cent of GDP by FY26.

Key Expectations From Budget 2026

Expectations from the Budget span multiple sectors, with limited scope seen for major tax changes but a strong focus anticipated on growth and investment.

Income Tax: Significant slab relaxations under the new tax regime are considered unlikely.

MSMEs: Stakeholders are looking for improved access to credit, stronger guarantee mechanisms and more effective last-mile delivery.

Healthcare: Expectations include lower customs duties, a push under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and enhanced rural and digital healthcare infrastructure.

Agriculture: Budgetary allocation may increase to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with emphasis on productivity gains and storage infrastructure.

Real Estate: The sector is seeking stamp duty relief and an expanded definition of affordable housing.

AI and Deep Tech: Incentives are expected for artificial intelligence, robotics and digital infrastructure.

Green Energy: Focus areas include solar manufacturing, energy storage, electric vehicles and clean mobility initiatives.

Defence: A higher capital outlay is anticipated to support indigenous defence manufacturing.