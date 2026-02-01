Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetPrice Cut In 14.2 kg LPG Cylinders Brings Respite To Consumers

Price Cut In 14.2 kg LPG Cylinders Brings Respite To Consumers

The price cut is expected to ease pressure on monthly household budgets, particularly for middle- and lower-income families who depend on cooking gas for daily use.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The reduction in LPG cylinder prices from today has brought much-needed relief to domestic consumers across the country. Revised rates for 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders have been announced, offering respite to families grappling with rising kitchen expenses amid inflation and higher fuel costs.

The price cut is expected to ease pressure on monthly household budgets, particularly for middle- and lower-income families who depend on cooking gas for daily use. While the extent of the reduction varies across states and cities due to differences in taxes and transportation costs, the overall decrease is being viewed as a positive move for domestic consumers.

What Has Changed In LPG Prices

According to updated rates issued by the government and oil marketing companies, the cost of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced. The revision reflects multiple factors, including changes in international crude oil prices, movements in the rupee and prevailing subsidy policies.

As pricing is influenced by local levies and distribution expenses, the reduction is not uniform nationwide. Consumers are advised to check city-specific rates through official websites or authorised LPG dealers.

Impact On Household Budgets

Lower LPG prices translate into direct monthly savings for households, where cooking gas forms a fixed and unavoidable expense. The savings can be redirected towards other essentials such as education, healthcare or daily needs, offering some financial breathing room at a time when food and service costs remain elevated.

Advisory For Consumers

Despite the price reduction, consumers are urged to remain cautious. Cylinders should be booked only through authorised dealers, with receipts obtained for every transaction. At the time of delivery, customers should verify the cylinder’s weight and ensure the seal is intact. Regular checks of stoves and regulators are also recommended to ensure safe usage.

Outlook On LPG Prices

Future LPG pricing will continue to depend on global crude oil trends, government policy decisions, subsidies and tax structures. While stable international prices and supportive domestic policies could sustain relief, sudden fluctuations cannot be ruled out. Consumers are advised to stay updated on official price revisions and plan household expenses accordingly.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Frequently Asked Questions

What has changed regarding LPG cylinder prices?

The price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders has been reduced, providing relief to consumers. This revision is influenced by international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, and subsidy policies.

Why isn't the LPG price reduction the same everywhere?

The price reduction varies across states and cities due to differences in local taxes and transportation costs. Consumers should check city-specific rates through official channels.

How will the LPG price reduction impact household budgets?

Lower LPG prices offer direct monthly savings, allowing households to redirect funds towards other essential expenses like education or healthcare. This provides financial breathing room amid rising costs.

What advice is given to consumers regarding LPG cylinders?

Consumers should book cylinders only through authorized dealers and always obtain receipts. Verify the cylinder's weight and seal upon delivery, and regularly check stove and regulator safety.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
14.2 Kg LPG Cylinder Price Cut LPG Cylinder Price Cuts
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
World
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget