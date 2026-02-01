Budget 2026: Centre Rolls Out India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 With Rs 40,000 Crore Push

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has officially announced the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. A budget of Rs 40,000 crore is allotted towards the same.

With this move, the government has made it clear that semiconductors are now a national priority. The new phase focuses on building skills, strengthening local manufacturing, and helping states play a bigger role in chip production.

The aim is simple: reduce dependence on imports, attract global players, and create jobs while making India a strong and trusted hub for semiconductors.

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Focus On Skills & Industry

The biggest shift in the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Budget 2026 is the focus on industry-led research and training centres. Instead of only funding factories, the government now wants companies to actively train engineers and technicians inside India.

This will help create a skilled workforce that understands chip design, testing, and manufacturing.

The Rs 40,000 crore allocation will also help speed up projects that were planned earlier but needed more support.

Global chip companies look for stable policy and long-term funding, and this budget tries to send that exact signal. India wants to move beyond assembly work and slowly enter advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Another key point is support for mineral-rich states like Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. These states are important because semiconductors need raw materials, strong ports, power supply, and logistics. Strengthening these regions makes the entire semiconductor supply chain stronger and more reliable.

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Chemical Parks & Manufacturing Push

Under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Budget 2026, the government has also announced a new scheme for chemical parks.

States will be supported to set up three dedicated chemical parks through a challenge-based route. These parks are important because chip manufacturing depends heavily on speciality chemicals and gases.

By building chemical parks within India, manufacturers will not have to rely fully on imports. This can reduce costs, avoid delays, and improve production speed. The challenge route also pushes states to compete and offer better infrastructure, faster clearances, and safer industrial systems.

Overall, the mission is not just about chips. It is about creating a full ecosystem that includes skills, materials, factories, and state participation.

Budget 2026 shows that the government is thinking long-term and wants India to be ready for the future of global technology.