Budget 2026: Bharat Vistaar AI Platform Launched To Support Indian Farmers

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget 2026 speech, announced Bharat Vistaar, a new multilingual, AI-powered digital platform designed to strengthen the last-mile delivery of agricultural knowledge across India. The tool aims to make scientific farming advice easier to access for farmers, especially in rural and remote areas.

By combining verified government data with artificial intelligence, Bharat Vistaar will offer region-specific, practical guidance in multiple Indian languages, helping farmers make better, faster, and more informed decisions directly at the farm level.

Bharat Vistaar AI Tool For Farmers: How It Works

The Bharat Vistaar AI tool for farmers will bring together two major resources on one platform. The first is the government’s Agri Stack portal, which holds digital farmer records and key farm-related data.

The second is the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)’s package of practices, which includes research-backed recommendations for crops, soil health, irrigation, and pest control.

Using artificial intelligence, Bharat Vistaar will analyse crop conditions, local soil quality, weather patterns, and existing farm practices.

Based on this data, the platform will generate customised advisories that are relevant to a farmer’s region and crop type. These advisories will be available in multiple Indian languages, making the information easy to understand and act upon.

The idea is simple. Instead of farmers depending on scattered sources or informal advice, they will get trusted, scientific guidance through a single digital interface. This can help reduce guesswork, improve productivity, and lower input costs over time.

AI In Indian Agriculture: Boosting Last-Mile Knowledge Delivery

The introduction of AI in Indian agriculture through Bharat Vistaar focuses strongly on last-mile delivery. Many farmers struggle not because information does not exist, but because it does not reach them in a usable form. Bharat Vistaar aims to close this gap by translating complex research into simple, actionable steps.

By integrating ICAR’s recommendations with real-time data, the platform encourages better adoption of best practices across different agro-climatic zones.

Whether it is choosing the right crop variety, managing soil nutrients, or planning irrigation based on weather forecasts, farmers will receive timely and relevant support.

Overall, Bharat Vistaar is expected to strengthen farm-level decision-making, promote sustainable practices, and improve agricultural outcomes.

With AI-driven insights and multilingual access, the platform marks a significant step toward making digital agriculture more inclusive, practical, and farmer-friendly across India.