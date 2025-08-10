Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bank Holidays August 10-17: Check How Many Days Banks Will Remain Closed, See RBI Calendar HERE

Between 10 and 17 August, multiple public holidays and regional festivals will coincide with the regular weekend offs, meaning customers should plan their banking transactions in advance.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 05:10 PM (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its August 2025 holiday schedule, outlining several closures for banks across the country in the coming week. Between 10 and 17 August, multiple public holidays and regional festivals will coincide with the regular weekend offs, meaning customers should plan their banking transactions in advance.

Key National and Regional Closures

Banks across India, including both public and private sector branches, will be closed on Sunday, 10 August, for the weekly holiday. In Imphal, Manipur, branches will remain shut on Wednesday, 13 August, in observance of Patriot’s Day.

The most significant closure falls on Friday, 15 August, when banks nationwide will close for Independence Day. The day will also see celebrations for Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami in certain regions.

On Saturday, 16 August, multiple states and union territories — including Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh — will observe holidays for Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi. This will be followed by another nationwide closure on Sunday, 17 August.

Month-Long Festivities and Closures

August 2025 has a total of 15 scheduled bank holidays, according to the RBI’s annual calendar. These include major national events like Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, as well as important regional and cultural observances. In addition to these dates, all banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday.

Holidays can vary from state to state depending on local customs and government notifications, so customers are advised to verify specific closure dates with their branch to avoid disruption, particularly during consecutive holiday periods.

Banking Access During Holidays

While physical branches will be closed on these days, customers can still perform most essential transactions through internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and UPI platforms, which generally operate without interruption unless there is scheduled maintenance.

The RBI declares the official list of bank holidays under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Since these instruments require branch-based processing, related transactions are unavailable on listed holidays.

By planning ahead and making use of digital channels, customers can ensure uninterrupted access to essential banking services during this busy festive period.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
