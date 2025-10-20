Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bank Holiday Alert: See When Banks Will Be Closed For Diwali, Bhai Dooj, And Chhath Puja

Bank Holiday 2025: The festival of lights not only brings joy and togetherness but also a string of holidays across the country, affecting banking operations in several states.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As families gear up for Diwali celebrations and children prepare their boxes of crackers, it’s also a good time to check whether banks are open for any last-minute festive errands. 

The festival of lights not only brings joy and togetherness but also a string of holidays across the country, affecting banking operations in several states.

Diwali Week Bank Holidays

Today, October 20, marks Diwali, and as such, banks across multiple states will remain closed for festivities today. However, customers can still access online banking and ATMs for urgent transactions.

The holiday calendar for this week also includes Naraka Chaturdashi and Govardhan Puja in certain regions. Depending on the state, banks may remain closed for one or more of these days. 

For instance, some northern states observe holidays on the day after Diwali for Vishwakarma Day or Bhai Dooj, which could impact banking services until mid-week.

Upcoming Holidays Around Chhath Puja

As Diwali festivities settle down next week, attention shifts to Chhath Puja -  another major festival celebrated primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. 

This year, Chhath falls on October 27-28, bringing another round of regional bank holidays. Customers in these states should plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Banks in other parts of India will function normally, though public sector employees and those in government offices may have regional off days. It’s advisable for customers to check the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday list or contact their local branch to confirm specific closures.

Remaining Bank Holidays In October

Here's a detailed list of upcoming bank holidays in October.

  • October 20 (Monday): Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja - Observed in major cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
  • October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Govardhan Pooja - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, and others.
  • October 22 (Wednesday): Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja - Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Mumbai, and more.
  • October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj/Bhratridwitiya/Chitragupt Jayanti - Celebrated in Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla, and Imphal.
  • October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Holiday - All India
  • October 26 (Sunday): Weekend Holiday - All India
  • October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Evening) - Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi
  • October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (Morning) - Raipur, Ranchi
  • October 31 (Thursday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday - Ahmedabad

Digital Banking Options

With a growing shift toward digital transactions, customers can use internet banking, UPI, and mobile apps to handle essential payments, transfers, and bill settlements during the holidays. However, for cash deposits, cheque clearances, or in-person services, planning ahead remains key.

Whether it’s shopping for gold, gifting money, or paying last-minute festive bills, knowing your bank’s holiday schedule ensures a stress-free Diwali and a smooth start to the upcoming festive week.

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Diwali Bank Holidays 'Bhai Dooj' Bank Holiday Today
