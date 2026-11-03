Apple Q4 Results: India Records Best-Ever Quarter As Mac, Services And iPhone Grow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple reported record global revenue despite significant supply challenges.

India achieved its strongest September quarter across iPhones, Macs, Services.

iPhone 17 led India shipments; average selling price soared.

India is becoming an increasingly broad market for Apple, with the company recording its strongest September quarter in the country as growth extended beyond iPhone sales to Macs and Services. The performance came as Apple navigated supply constraints, foreign exchange pressures and rising component costs.

The India milestone was part of a record global quarter. Apple’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue climbed 12% year-on-year to $114.5 billion, while iPhone revenue rose 17% to $57.6 billion. Mac revenue increased 24% to $10.8 billion, and Services revenue reached a new high of $31.6 billion, up 10%, reported HT.

Apple CEO John Ternus said the company had set September quarter records across the Americas, Europe, Greater China and the rest of Asia-Pacific, as well as in both developed and emerging markets.

India’s Apple Growth Spans Devices, Upgrades And Services

The company’s India performance was reflected in several indicators, including record iPhone upgraders, Mac revenue, Services and the launch of Apple Pay with Axis Bank.

“One of the highlights of the earnings call was seeing India show up across such a diverse range of data points: record iPhone upgraders, all-time Mac records, an all-time Services record, iPhone ranking among the top-selling models, and the launch of Apple Pay,” Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak told HT.

Pathak said consumer aspirations remained a key factor in Apple’s growth in India. He added that financing options, trade-ins, wider sales channels and local manufacturing were helping turn consumer interest into purchases.

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh also pointed to the company’s expanding installed base. He said iPhone reached an all-time high in active users and recorded its best year for upgraders globally, including in the US, mainland China, India and Japan.

A recent World Panel survey, cited by Parekh, found iPhone among the top-selling models in the US, urban China, India, the UK, Germany, Australia and Japan.

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iPhone 17 Tops India Shipments As Apple’s Selling Price Hits Record

The iPhone 17 was the most-shipped smartphone model in India in the third quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. The MacBook Neo, meanwhile, recorded its strongest sales quarter.

Apple’s shipments in India declined year-on-year, but its average selling price (ASP) moved in the opposite direction, crossing $1,000 for the first time to reach a record level during the quarter, the research firm said.

Pathak said the market was evolving from an iPhone-led growth story into a wider ecosystem opportunity for Apple. He expects this transition to gather pace in 2027 and beyond as the company’s installed base expands.

Apple’s Global iPhone Revenue Rises 17% Despite Constraints

The iPhone business remained Apple’s biggest revenue contributor, bringing in $57.6 billion during the September quarter, an increase of 17% from a year earlier. Ternus said the growth came despite supply constraints and foreign exchange headwinds.

The current range includes the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the foldable iPhone Duo, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone 16. Apple’s latest iPhone momentum has been attributed to the Pro series and its first foldable model, the iPhone Duo.

However, higher memory and storage costs, driven by demand for AI infrastructure, have added pressure across the smartphone industry. Apple has also raised prices on some of its existing models. Estimated shipping dates for the iPhone Duo extend into early 2027.

Mac And Services Add To Apple’s Record Quarter

Apple’s Mac revenue grew 24% year-on-year to $10.8 billion, despite supply constraints. In India, the MacBook Neo has continued to attract consumers, while the portfolio has expanded with new MacBook Pro models, a touch-enabled MacBook Pro with a ProLED XDR display, and updated Mac mini and Mac Studio devices featuring new M-series chips.

Services also delivered a record, generating $31.6 billion globally, up 10% from the previous year. Apple said it set Services revenue records in markets including India and Latin America.

The launch of Apple Pay with Axis Bank was another notable development for India, as Apple continues to extend its ecosystem beyond hardware.

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Apple Prepares For Its ‘Most Ambitious’ Product Lineup

Ternus said Apple intends to close the year with what he called its “most ambitious lineup yet”. The upcoming range includes the iPhone Duo, which he described as the most transformational iPhone since the original, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

He also pointed to new home hardware and the introduction of Touch to Mac, with an all-new Siri AI set to feature in the company’s product offering for the holiday season.