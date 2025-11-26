Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple’s smartphone shipments have performed strongly throughout 2025, particularly in Q3, Counterpoint Research said on Wednesday, adding that the iPhone maker shipments will reach a global share of 19.4 per cent in 2025, making Apple the world’s top smartphone company for the first time since 2011.

Samsung’s shipments are also expected to grow 4.6 per cent (year-on-year) and reach a global share of 18.7 per cent, yet the company will relinquish the top spot it has held for more than a decade, the report noted.

iPhone shipments exceeded expectations in Q3 2025, posting a solid 9 per cent YoY growth for the quarter. The launch of the iPhone 17 series marked a shift in Apple’s usual lineup, with the new iPhone Air replacing the Plus model, accompanied by adjustments in memory configurations and pricing tiers.

Meanwhile, global smartphone shipments are expected to grow 3.3 per cent on-year in 2025, according to the report.

“Beyond the highly positive market reception for the iPhone 17 series, the key driver behind the upgraded shipment outlook lies in the replacement cycle reaching its inflection point. Consumers who purchased smartphones during the COVID-19 boom are now entering their upgrade phase,” said senior analyst Yang Wang.

Furthermore, 358 million second-hand iPhones were sold between 2023 and Q2 2025.

These users are also likely to upgrade to a new iPhone in the coming years. These factors will form a sizable demand base, which is expected to sustain iPhone shipment growth over the coming quarters, Wang added.

According to Counterpoint’s latest weekly sell-through tracker, sales of the iPhone 17 series in the US, including the iPhone Air, during the first four weeks after launch were 12 per cent higher than those of the iPhone 16 series, excluding the iPhone 16e.

Elsewhere, Apple also benefited from lower-than-expected tariff impacts globally and a truce in the US-China trade and tech war.

This not only helped Apple’s supply chain and the ongoing efforts to diversify manufacturing bases, but also aggregate demand in its key growth regions -- emerging markets.

“Appreciating domestic currencies versus the US dollar and a resilient economic outlook boosted consumer confidence. With these structural tailwinds, Apple is well-positioned to surpass Samsung in annual shipments in 2025,” the report noted.

Samsung is expected to see a decent 5 per cent shipment growth in 2025, supported by a resilient supply chain that has absorbed much of the tariff impact, it added.

