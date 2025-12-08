Andhra’s ‘Health and Spiritual Circuit’ gets a boost, Patanjali to make the first major investment

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessAndhra’s ‘Health and Spiritual Circuit’ gets a boost, Patanjali to make the first major investment

"Patanjali to invest ₹118 crore in Andhra Pradesh’s first Health & Spiritual Circuit hub, promoting wellness, tourism, and ancient Indian medicinal practices."

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 06:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Andhra Pradesh News: Patanjali to Make Major Investment in Health and Spiritual Circuit

The Patanjali Group, led by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, is set to launch a major project in Andhra Pradesh. The group plans to establish a grand Wellness Hub in the state, with an investment of approximately ₹118 crore. This wellness hub will be built in the Yendada area of Visakhapatnam (Vizag).

State’s First Private Project

This project is considered highly significant under the Andhra Pradesh government’s new tourism strategy. The state recently decided to develop a Health and Spiritual Tourism Circuit. Patanjali’s wellness hub will be the first private project in the state under this new initiative.

The main objective of the project is to provide people with a combined experience of health and spirituality. Visakhapatnam, known for its natural beauty and beaches, offers an ideal location for wellness tourism. The hub is expected to offer facilities such as yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy, attracting visitors not only for treatment but also for mental peace and relaxation.

Promoting Tourism and Wellness

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Baba Ramdev have previously discussed promoting tourism and wellness in the state. Baba Ramdev has praised the natural beauty of Andhra Pradesh, even suggesting it surpasses international tourist destinations. He has encouraged tourists to visit Andhra Pradesh instead of going to Switzerland or Paris.

The government plans to develop more such centers along the state’s coastal regions to position Andhra Pradesh as a major global wellness destination. Patanjali’s initiative will not only boost tourism but also generate new employment opportunities. The wellness center in Visakhapatnam will be equipped with modern facilities while offering visitors the benefits of India’s ancient medicinal practices.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
