Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessAnant Ambani Receives Global Humanitarian Award, Becomes First Asian Recipient

Anant Ambani Receives Global Humanitarian Award, Becomes First Asian Recipient

Anant Ambani received the Global Humanitarian Award, becoming the youngest and first Asian recipient for his work in wildlife conservation through Vantara.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anant Ambani, founder of the wildlife conservation initiative Vantara, received the Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare from the Global Humane Society on December 8 in Washington, DC, US. The award recognises his contribution to wildlife protection and science-led conservation efforts. He is the youngest recipient and the first Asian to receive the award.

The event was attended by conservation leaders, policymakers and wildlife experts who acknowledged Ambani’s role in building large-scale rehabilitation and conservation systems in India.

Global Recognition For Conservation Work

The Global Humanitarian Award is considered one of the key recognitions in the animal welfare sector. The honour has previously gone to individuals such as US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, as well as performers Shirley MacLaine, John Wayne and Betty White.

According to the Global Humane Society, Ambani was selected for his role in establishing Vantara as a model for advanced wildlife rehabilitation, species preservation and long-term population recovery programmes.

Global Humane Cites Leadership

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of Global Humane Society, said, “Vantara receiving the Global Humane Certified distinction reflected not only excellence in care, but a profound dedication to giving every animal dignity, healing and hope. And there is no greater champion of that vision than Mr Anant Ambani, whose leadership has set a new global standard for compassion in action.”

She added, “Vantara represents one of the most extraordinary commitments to animal welfare anywhere in the world… it is more than a rescue centre, it is a sanctuary of healing. The ambition, scale, and heart behind Vantara have set a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can look like.”

Ambani Responds To Recognition

Anant Ambani Receives Global Humanitarian Award, Becomes First Asian Recipient

Ambani said the award reinforces the importance of prioritising conservation. “I thank Global Humane Society for this honour. For me, it reaffirms a timeless principle, sarva bhuta hita, the well-being of all beings,” he said.

He added, “Animals teach us balance, humility and trust. Through Vantara, our purpose is to give every life dignity, care and hope, guided by the spirit of seva. Conservation is not for tomorrow; it is a shared dharma we must uphold today.”

Certification And Future Goals

Anant Ambani Receives Global Humanitarian Award, Becomes First Asian Recipient

Before receiving recognition, Vantara underwent an extensive independent audit covering welfare parameters such as nutrition, veterinary care, environmental quality and opportunities for natural behaviour. The certification process involved experts in zoology, veterinary science, ethics and animal behaviour.

Vantara combines onsite care with ecosystem-level conservation, including reintroduction programmes for endangered and near-extinct species.

The event included participation from global conservation organisations, including Brookfield Zoo Chicago, Columbus Zoo, Colossal Biosciences and several Indian wildlife researchers.

Ambani’s inclusion in the list of past recipients places him among a small group of global figures whose work has influenced animal welfare policy and conservation practices.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Business Anant Ambani
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
World
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget