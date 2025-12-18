Inside Amazon’s Luxembourg Layoffs: 370 Jobs To Go As Company Reshapes Workforce

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amazon is set to cut 370 jobs in Luxembourg in the coming weeks, a move that has drawn attention well beyond the small European country and raised fresh questions about the tech giant’s evolving global workforce strategy.

The layoffs, first reported by Bloomberg, form part of a broader restructuring exercise announced earlier this year and come amid growing unease among employees, particularly foreign nationals, about job security.

With Luxembourg hosting one of Amazon’s key European hubs, the decision has local significance, even as it reflects wider trends playing out across the global technology sector, reported India Today.

Part of a Larger Global Restructuring

The planned job cuts in Luxembourg are linked to Amazon’s wider effort to reduce its global headcount by around 14,000 roles. The company has said the restructuring is aimed at simplifying operations, tightening costs, and reallocating resources towards priority areas such as artificial intelligence and long-term growth initiatives.

Amazon currently employs about 4,370 people in Luxembourg. The planned reduction of 370 roles represents nearly 8.5 per cent of its workforce in the country. Even after the cuts, Amazon will remain one of Luxembourg’s largest private-sector employers.

However, the scale of the layoffs makes them particularly significant for the local labour market. According to reports, this is the largest round of job losses in Luxembourg in more than two decades, amplifying concerns among policymakers, unions, and employees alike.

Consultations Trim the Numbers

Under European labour laws, companies are required to engage in consultations with employee representatives before implementing large-scale layoffs. In Amazon’s case, these discussions ran for around two weeks.

Following the talks, the company reduced the number of planned job cuts from 470 to 370. Employee representatives have indicated that most affected staff are expected to receive formal redundancy notices in February.

The consultation process, while mandatory, has done little to ease anxiety among workers, many of whom are now preparing for the possibility of job loss in a competitive employment market.

Amazon’s Official Position

In a memo circulated to staff on December 12, Amazon said the layoffs were driven by business requirements and local operational strategy. The company maintained that the move was not performance-related but part of a broader realignment.

Amazon also stated that the severance packages on offer would be better than standard industry practices, although no specific figures have been made public so far. The Luxembourg labour ministry has not yet issued an official response to the developments.

Foreign Workers Face Added Pressure

The job cuts are particularly unsettling for Amazon’s international workforce in Luxembourg, which includes employees from India, the United States, Australia, Egypt and Tunisia, among others.

Under local immigration rules, non-EU employees who lose their jobs typically have three months to find new employment if they wish to remain in the country. With hundreds of workers potentially entering the job market at the same time, securing alternative roles within that timeframe could prove challenging.

For many foreign workers, the layoffs also raise broader questions about relocation decisions, family stability, and long-term career planning in Europe.

Union Criticism and Policy Questions

Trade unions in Luxembourg have criticised Amazon’s decision, pointing out that the company benefits from favourable tax arrangements in the country. Union leaders argue that aggressive hiring followed by sudden job cuts sits uneasily with Luxembourg’s tradition of social dialogue and strong worker protections.

They have also warned that large technology firms increasingly treat European offices as flexible cost centres, expanding and contracting workforces in response to global strategies rather than local economic conditions.

More Cuts Could Follow

Amazon has indicated that further job reductions may take place in 2026, even as hiring continues in select roles linked to strategic growth areas. For now, employees in Luxembourg, and across Amazon’s global operations, remain watchful as the company continues to reshape its workforce to meet changing business priorities.

The layoffs underline a broader shift within the tech sector, where automation, cost discipline and AI-led transformation are increasingly reshaping employment landscapes worldwide.