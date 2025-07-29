Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessAI Boosts Taiwan Exports As Economy Holds Steady

AI Boosts Taiwan Exports As Economy Holds Steady

The council's composite index of economic indicators dropped by two points to 29, the lowest since February 2024, but still within the "green light" range, which signals moderate and stable growth

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 02:33 PM (IST)

Seoul [South Korea], July 29 (ANI): Taiwan's economy continued to show a "green light", reflecting a stable growth in June, according to a report released by the National Development Council (NDC), as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The council's composite index of economic indicators dropped by two points to 29, the lowest since February 2024, but still within the "green light" range, which signals moderate and stable growth.

The NDC uses a five-colour system to track economic performance: red for overheating, yellow-red for an improving economy, green for stability, yellow-blue for sluggishness, and blue for recession.

In June, overtime hours in the industrial and service sectors shifted from yellow-red to green. The wholesale and food and beverage industries also showed signs of slowing, falling from green to yellow-blue, largely because of delays in importing vehicles.

Out of nine indicators in the composite index, four--including industrial production, merchandise exports, imports of machinery and electronic equipment- remained in the red, while sub-indexes like money supply and business sentiment indicators stayed blue, reflecting continued weakness. Stock price changes continued to signal yellow-blue.

Also Read : Markets Continue Their Trajectory In Red, Sensex Opens Over 250 Points Lower

Despite a declining leading index, the coincident index rose for the 26th straight month, suggesting stable current conditions.

Chen Mei-chu, deputy head of the NDC's Department of Economic Development, noted that this was due mainly to companies taking a wait-and-see approach amid uncertainty over international tariff policies and a slowdown in shipments from Taiwan's industrial sector.

He added that, "Taiwan's economic outlook for the second half of the year remains uncertain, with the Aug. 1 deadline for the implementation of higher U.S. tariffs approaching."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is maintaining a global edge with its 2nm technology, set to begin mass production later this year, potentially boosting exports. While demand for traditional products has softened, AI continues to drive export growth.

Chen further added that while demand for old-economy products has softened, AI continues to be a key driver of Taiwan's exports and economic growth.

In addition, international forecasting institutions have slightly raised their global economic growth outlook, amid the U.S.' impending increase in "reciprocal" tariffs on several countries, she said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 
Published at : 29 Jul 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trade Uncertainty Taiwan Economy June Growth AI Exports Global Tariffs ANI Report
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget