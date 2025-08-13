Adani Digital Labs Launches Smart Airport Initiatives With OneApp And Rewards Programme

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessAdani Digital Labs Launches Smart Airport Initiatives With OneApp And Rewards Programme

At the core of these upgrades is the Adani OneApp, a unified platform designed to integrate every airport service into a seamless, customised journey

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 02:06 PM (IST)

Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the technology division of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, has rolled out digital-first solutions set to enhance the way travellers experience Adani-operated airports across India. The company says these measures are designed to boost comfort, convenience, and engagement for passengers while cementing ADL’s reputation as an innovator in the country’s aviation landscape.

Srushti Adani, Director, Adani Digital Labs, noted, "The new ADL aims to infuse energy, diverse ideas, and unparalleled expertise into its operations. This marks the first phase of a broader strategy to deliver an exclusive digital-first experience to passengers. In every project we undertake, our objective is to diminish and alleviate travel-related anxiety for passengers."

Creating A Personalised Digital Companion

At the core of these upgrades is the Adani OneApp, a unified platform designed to integrate every airport service into a seamless, customised journey. From real-time updates to rewards and premium lounge services, the platform moves beyond standard travel aggregator models. Passengers can enjoy features such as live flight tracking, quick access to high-speed Wi-Fi, and curated travel information right from their devices, according to the company.

Innovative Loyalty Programme For Airport Travellers

ADL is introducing Adani Rewards, which it describes as the first loyalty programme of its kind within India’s airport ecosystem. It spans a wide range of services—food and beverage outlets, retail stores, duty-free shopping, car parking, and meet-and-greet facilities—giving travellers more flexibility and value. "Offerings will include up-to-the-minute information, exciting rewards and special tiered lounge services, moving beyond standard aggregator offerings to create a truly personalised digital experience, making it a delight for passengers to journey through our airports," added Srushti Adani.

Hassle-Free Lounge Access 

A newly launched lounge booking platform now allows passengers to check eligibility, pre-book access, and enter without queues or delays. Beyond lounges, the app facilitates convenient shopping through Delivery at Gate, group duty-free purchases, and streamlined parking via Park and Fly.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
