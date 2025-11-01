Adani Defence Wins SIDM Award For Kanpur Ammunition Complex

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessAdani Defence Wins SIDM Award For Kanpur Ammunition Complex

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 09:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Adani Defence & Aerospace has received the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Award 2025 for Design, Manufacturing and Testing Excellence. The award recognises the company’s Ammunition Complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Adani Defence & Aerospace said the recognition highlights its role in boosting India’s defence manufacturing capacity and aligns with the government’s “Made in India, Made for the World” initiative.

Adani’s Kanpur Ammunition Complex

Spread over 500 acres, the Adani Ammunition Complex in Kanpur is one of India’s most advanced integrated defence manufacturing hubs. Built using Industry 4.0 automation systems, the facility produces small, medium and large calibre ammunition with a focus on safety, precision and consistency. The SIDM recognition acknowledges the company’s work in enhancing India’s domestic design, manufacturing and testing standards across the defence sector.

Commenting on the award, Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “The SIDM Champion Award is a testament to our efforts to create an indigenous, technology-driven defence manufacturing ecosystem that enhances the nation’s self-reliance and strengthens its strategic readiness.”

He added that the Kanpur Ammunition Complex represents how Industry 4.0-led innovation and scale can transform India into a global defence manufacturing hub.

Boost To Self-Reliance In Defence

The Kanpur facility is part of Adani’s broader plan to expand domestic manufacturing and support the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The company said it will continue investing in advanced technologies, infrastructure and partnerships to strengthen India’s defence ecosystem.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 08:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Adani Group Adani Defence & Aerospace Sidm Champion Award 2025
