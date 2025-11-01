Aishwarya Rai Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Fashion Moments That Redefine Glamour

1. Black Embellished Ensemble: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proves why she’s the undisputed queen of timeless fashion. The actor looked breathtaking in a black velvet long coat paired with matching flared trousers, serving an elegant fusion of modern sophistication and vintage grace. The outfit features delicate silver embroidery on the sleeves and intricate detailing near the collar, adding a regal shimmer to the monochrome look. Styled with soft cascading waves, bold red lips, and minimal accessories, Aishwarya let the luxurious texture of velvet and her natural poise steal the spotlight. The outfit strikes the perfect balance between understated glamour and powerful presence. (Image Source: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)