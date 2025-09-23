Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali Ayurved, has been named in the list of the top two per cent scientists of the world released by the research group of America’s prestigious Stanford University and the globally renowned publisher Elsevier. This claim was made by the Patanjali Research Foundation. The foundation said this achievement is not only a personal milestone for Acharya Balkrishna but also a matter of pride for Patanjali, Ayurveda, and the entire nation.

Patanjali said, “By validating India’s ancient knowledge on the foundation of an evidence-based scientific approach, Acharya Balkrishna has proved that if there is strong willpower, no task is impossible.” Patanjali added, “His research work will pave the way for future studies related to natural herbs for scientists across the world.”

Over 300 Research Papers Published: Patanjali

Patanjali has claimed, “More than 300 research papers have been published in international research journals, inspired by Acharya Balkrishna’s expertise in research and Ayurveda, and his dynamic guidance. Under his continued leadership, Patanjali has developed more than 100 evidence-based Ayurvedic medicines, which have provided people with easy access to Ayurvedic remedies as a safe alternative to allopathic medicines that often have side effects.”

A Result of Faith and Dedication to Ayurveda

According to Patanjali, “The writing of more than 120 books on Yoga and Ayurveda and over 25 unpublished ancient Ayurvedic manuscripts is the outcome of his faith and dedication to Ayurveda. His vision of compiling natural herbs into a Herbal Encyclopedia to provide a comprehensive resource for future scientific generations has been appreciated by scientific groups across the globe.”

Patanjali further said, “By bringing together various traditional medical systems practiced in many countries and presenting them through the Herbal World in Malagao, Uttarakhand, Acharya Ji has given it an enlightening form that is raising awareness among visitors.”

A Historic Step Towards Global Leadership: Baba Ramdev

On this occasion, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev said, “Acharya Balkrishna has not only established Ayurveda with scientific evidence but has also opened new doors of research in Ayurveda for researchers around the world.” He further added, “Being included among the world’s top scientists is proof that immense possibilities are hidden in natural herbs and in eternal Ayurvedic knowledge.” Swami Ramdev described it as a historic step towards India’s research capacity and global leadership.

Meanwhile, Patanjali’s Chief Scientist, Dr Anurag Varshney, said, “It is our privilege that we get the opportunity to work under Acharya Ji’s guidance. We repeatedly bow to his exemplary research work and dedication in establishing Ayurveda on the global stage through modern validation.” He added, “This contribution of Acharya Balkrishna Ji inspires us to establish harmony between our eternal knowledge and modern science, and to lay the strong foundation of a healthy, bright, and self-reliant India.”