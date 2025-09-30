Accenture Cuts 11,000 Roles: CEO Julie Sweet Outlines Shift To AI-Focused Workforce

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessAccenture Cuts 11,000 Roles: CEO Julie Sweet Outlines Shift To AI-Focused Workforce

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Accenture has laid off more than 11,000 employees worldwide over the past three months, with CEO Julie Sweet confirming that the firm is exiting roles that cannot transition to artificial intelligence-driven work. The move comes as part of a sweeping restructuring aimed at positioning the consulting giant for an AI-first future.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet told analysts during the company’s latest earnings call that not every role could be retained, as reskilling was not a viable option across the workforce. “We are exiting on a compressed timeline, people where reskilling, based on our experience, is not a viable path for the skills we need,” Sweet said, as cited by Moneycontrol.

As a result of the layoffs, Accenture’s global headcount fell to 779,000 at the end of August, down from 791,000 three months earlier. The job cuts began earlier this year and are expected to continue through November 2025. The company estimates the restructuring, including severance, will save more than $1 billion.

Accenture's AI Expansion

While eliminating certain positions, Accenture is doubling down on AI investments. Since 2023, the firm has expanded its AI and data specialist pool to 77,000 and trained over 550,000 employees in generative AI.

CFO Angie Park described the ongoing transformation as “rapid talent rotation” and said that cost savings from layoffs and divestments would be reinvested into employee development and business growth.

Financial Performance And Industry Shift

For the June-August quarter of fiscal 2025, Accenture reported revenues of $17.6 billion, a 7 per cent year-on-year rise, beating analyst estimates. Sweet said the performance underscored the company’s “unique ability to deliver for clients as they seek our help to reinvent and lead with AI.”

Accenture’s strategy reflects a broader trend across the technology sector. Companies such as Microsoft and Meta have reduced traditional roles while expanding AI-focused teams, reinforcing a message to the workforce: adaptability to AI-driven skills will shape future career opportunities.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Accenture Accenture Layoffs Julie Sweet Accenture Ceo
