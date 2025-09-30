Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rate Today (September 30): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (September 30): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,860 in Delhi, Rs 10,845 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,850 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the second-largest gold consumer after China, depends largely on imports to meet its domestic appetite for the yellow metal, with recycled gold playing only a limited role. Since bullion is priced in US dollars in global markets, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impacts the amount Indian buyers pay.

Within the country, retail gold rates are shaped by more than just international price trends. A layered tax system – including import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level charges – drives up the final cost, making gold purchases more expensive than the base global price.

At the international level, bullion prices remain sensitive to fluctuations in bond yields, monetary policy shifts by central banks, and broader economic uncertainty. Gold’s long-standing reputation as a safe-haven asset continues to support its demand, especially during times of geopolitical instability or financial market turbulence.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,860 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,846 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,860 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,848 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,845 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,831 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,845 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,831 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,845 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,831 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,845 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,831 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,850 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,836 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,845 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,831 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,850 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,836 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,860 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,846 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
